Eagles Should Covet Devin Lloyd's Versatility

The organizational philosophy has been to steer clear of the LB position in the first round of the draft, but it might be time to break from that in the 2022 NFL Draft

From ‘Mossing kids’ in middle school to grinding the 2022 NFL Combine in hopes of being the first linebacker drafted, Devin Lloyd’s journey is ready to come full circle.

Linebackers drafted in the first round are beginning to become a rarity. But Lloyd etched his name into that conversation with his versatility and acknowledged so at the combine.

“I think I can offer so much to a team, you know, from on the field to off the field,” said Lloyd when asked if he’s ready to become a first-round pick at last week's NFL Scouting Combine. “I think that, you know, just being versatile definitely helps my game but then also the leadership qualities I present, you know, will help me get to [first-round pick] status.”

The versatility Lloyd speaks of was the production you could find on film in 2021.

The linebacker was a force for Utah’s defense with 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble with a recovery, six pass breakups, four interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Lloyd’s résumé speaks for itself, and his final college season proved to NFL teams that his playmaking ability outweighs the positional value a typical linebacker carries.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has opened the door for Lloyd to be drafted high, with teams having more of a willingness to see past his position. The Cowboys playmaker showcased versatility like Lloyd’s for defense in modern-day football.

The NFL is a copycat league, and teams will pounce at any opportunity to acquire a Parsons caliber of playmaker that can disrupt an offense in various ways.

Lloyd was asked if Parsons is the new example of linebackers that the league seeks at the combine.

“Yes, I believe so. I think, like I said, he had a special season. I think, you know, a lot of teams are looking for linebackers like that,” said Lloyd.

The good news is that after being around NFL clubs at the combine, Lloyd seems to be under the impression his style of play at linebacker will be coveted at the next level.

The Eagles must join the trend and break ties with an organizational philosophy on positional value with three first-round picks. The return has hampered the defense for years; the side of the ball they look to improve this upcoming off-season drastically.

Jonathan Gannon’s background came from defenses that thrived with having a quarterback-of-the-defense mentality at linebacker. Eric Kendricks with the Minnesota Vikings and Darius Leonard with the Indianapolis Colts are the glue that keeps their units afloat.

The second-year defensive coordinator will require a similar impact from a linebacker, and Lloyd as a prospect could prove to be the team’s best option.

“The linebackers are responsible for all the communication that goes on the d-line, communicate with the safeties. And so, even just communicating with each other,” said Lloyd. “You got to be vocal if you want to be successful. You have to be really in sync with one another on the field and off the field. So I think the communication aspect of it from off the field definitely translates on the field as well.”

The Eagles have had linebacker talent over the past couple of years.

Nigel Bradham was huge for the team’s Super Bowl 52 run, and Jordan Hicks had his moments in addition to a decent size share of injuries. DeMeco Ryans was the quarterback of the defense but also missed time due to injuries.

Philadelphia, primarily Eagles fans, has missed a presence like Jeremiah Trotter and his consistently being on the field for the team. The best way to fill the gap is drafting a highly-touted prospect with the intangibles to play the modern-day position.

“Being confident, being vocal, be confident in yourself but then also being confident speaking to others and I mean really just going out speaking with authority,” Lloyd said. “You know, so everybody can be on the same page, but then also speaking with energy as well. Like, we're doing a huddle, and these may not be going well; you got to be able to speak as if the same is whenever things aren't going well. You got to bring the team together, and you've got to bring the defense together. And everybody's got to be ready to go.”

With the Eagles’ defensive leaders dwindling season after season, Lloyd brings an immediate candidate to step up and fill the role.

The organization needs Trotter’s caliber of spark from the linebacker position once again.

The position is beginning to become predicated on unique requirements from the linebacker spot, and Lloyd would allow the Eagles to get ahead of the curve sooner rather than later.

“I think I can do, you know, anything on the field and so, whatever team utilizes me, to the best of my skill set is, you know, where I'll have the most success,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd had 20 formal meetings with teams this past week at the combine.

His versatility makes a little more than half of the entire league believe in his playmaking ability while coveting it as well.

It feels like it's time for the Eagles to deliver to Gannon the playmaker he needs.

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.