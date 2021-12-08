Eagles Sign OT Le'Raven Clark to Extension, Promote Him to 53-Man Roster

The Eagles signed the veteran tackle to a new deal through 2022 and put him on the active roster

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a roster move Wednesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark to a new contract through the 2022 season, and elevating him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Clark, 28, the Eagles waived cornerback Mac McCain, who has been in a bit of a volleyball match between Philadelphia and Denver this season via the waiver wire.

Originally signed by the Eagles in May, Clark was very familiar to Nick Sirianni after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Clark played in 47 regular-season games with the Colts over that span with 15 starts, playing at both tackles spots and on occasion inside at right guard.

Philadelphia signed him despite the fact he was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in 2020 that cut short his season.

Clark was able to get back on the field in the preseason but was released at the final cutdown and added to the Eagles' practice squad where he has spent the majority of this season.

He was elevated against Tampa Bay and Carolina as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Eagles' are well-stocked at OT with Pro Bowl-level players on each side in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, as well as 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, who played well when forced into action earlier this season. Brett Toth can also play both OT positions while Jack Driscoll, a natural right tackle, is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The timing of the decision to elevate Clark and give him another year on his contract indicated another team was preparing to try to lure the Rockdale, Texas, native off the Eagles' PS with a 53-man roster spot.

If McCain makes it through waivers, he will likely be added back to the Eagles' PS.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on PhillyMag.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.