Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Eagles Sign OT Le'Raven Clark to Extension, Promote Him to 53-Man Roster

    The Eagles signed the veteran tackle to a new deal through 2022 and put him on the active roster
    Author:

    PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a roster move Wednesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark to a new contract through the 2022 season, and elevating him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

    To make room for Clark, 28, the Eagles waived cornerback Mac McCain, who has been in a bit of a volleyball match between Philadelphia and Denver this season via the waiver wire.

    Originally signed by the Eagles in May, Clark was very familiar to Nick Sirianni after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2016 NFL Draft.

    The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Clark played in 47 regular-season games with the Colts over that span with 15 starts, playing at both tackles spots and on occasion inside at right guard.

    Philadelphia signed him despite the fact he was coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in 2020 that cut short his season.

    Clark was able to get back on the field in the preseason but was released at the final cutdown and added to the Eagles' practice squad where he has spent the majority of this season.

    Read More

    He was elevated against Tampa Bay and Carolina as a COVID-19 replacement.

    The Eagles' are well-stocked at OT with Pro Bowl-level players on each side in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, as well as 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, who played well when forced into action earlier this season. Brett Toth can also play both OT positions while Jack Driscoll, a natural right tackle, is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

    The timing of the decision to elevate Clark and give him another year on his contract indicated another team was preparing to try to lure the Rockdale, Texas, native off the Eagles' PS with a 53-man roster spot.

    If McCain makes it through waivers, he will likely be added back to the Eagles' PS.

    -John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on PhillyMag.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

    Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

    Le'Raven Clark takes a breather at Eagles practice
    News

    Eagles Sign OT Le'Raven Clark to Extension, Promote Him to 53-Man Roster

    36 seconds ago
    Jalen Reagor
    News

    Up and Down for Jalen Reagor vs. Jets

    22 hours ago
    Eagles center Jason Kelce served as a guest bartender to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation on June 30, 2021
    News

    Jason Kelce Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

    Dec 7, 2021
    DeVonta Smith had two catches for 15 yards vs. the Jets in Week 13
    News

    DeVonta Smith on Heisman Trophy, Nick Sirianni on Snap Counts for WRs

    Dec 7, 2021
    Landon Dickerson practicing before Week 10 visit to Denver
    News

    Nick Sirianni Offers Quite the Comp When Discussing Landon Dickerson

    Dec 6, 2021
    Rookie head coaches Robert Saleh and Nick Sirianni
    News

    Robert Saleh Explains the 'Changes' in Eagles' Offense

    Dec 6, 2021
    Gardner Minshew on having fun while he plays
    News

    Gardner Minshew Made the Game Fun for Both Fans and Teammates

    Dec 6, 2021
    Nick Sirianni on his quarterbacks
    News

    There is no Quarterback Controversy: It's Jalen Hurts' Job

    Dec 5, 2021