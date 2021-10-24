Eagles Suffer Another Embarrassing Loss, This One to Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Ten days off to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It didn’t matter. The Eagles got dusted anyway, 33-22, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, making the Raiders look like the three teams that won Super Bowls when they played in Oakland.

Las Vegas didn’t even have one of its top weapons, tight end Darren Waller, who was a late scratch with an ankle injury.

It didn’t matter. It was the same old Eagles, except one game worse than when the weekend began with a 2-5 record.

Don’t be fooled by the final score. This one wasn’t close, like the game 10 days ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who led 28-7 late in the third quarter but won, 28-22.

The Eagles once again fell hopelessly behind early with an offense that ran out of answers after one scoring drive to start the game and a defense that gave up a 96-yard drive midway through the second quarter.

It was a bad showing from both sides of the ball. Throw special teams in there, too.

The Eagles tried an onside kick to start the second half, but Jake Elliott overran the ball after it traveled the required 10 yards and Alec Ingold made an easy recovery to set up the Raiders at Philadelphia’s 41-yard line.

That led to a touchdown and 24-7 lead.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr feasted on this Eagles defense. He wasn’t sacked once, rarely faced much pressure and finished 31-for-34 with 323 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, with Avonte Maddox picking him off in the red zone.

Rinse. Repeat.

Running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs had one rushing TD each, with tight end Foster Moreau scoring one and Bryan Edwards another.

It’s time to face facts: The Eagles are a bad football team.

This is a snapshot of what bad teams look like: on third-and-goal from the two-inch line, Jalen Hurts lined up in shotgun then dropped the snap. The Raiders recovered with 2:53 to go in the third quarter.

Not that it would have mattered, it was already 30-7 at that point.

Hurts padded his stats late, as his tendency, finishing 18-for-34 with 236 yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 runs for 61 yards.

There seem to be winnable games left, beginning next week in Detroit and against the Jets much later in the season, giving the Eagles a decent chance to at least equal their win total from a season ago at four.

But are the Eagles any better than them?

It’s an easy answer staring with ‘n’ and ending in ‘o.’

The Eagles led 7-0 after their first possession, but after that, they did nothing.

Hurts got sacked near midfield on third-and-eight inside Raiders’ territory that would have been third-and-three if not for a false start penalty by Landon Dickerson.

Hurts had a 23-yard scramble wiped out in the Eagles first possession of the second half, already trailing 24-7, on a 15-yard face mask penalty from Jordan Mailata.

Rinse. Repeat.

There isn’t a single impactful player on either side of the ball. Javon Hargrave was that guy in the first five weeks but has been a nonfactor in the two recent losses. Nobody has stepped up, either.

Same with the offense. DeVonta Smith had three drops before making a nice catch along the sideline. He ended with five catches for 61 yards.

Miles Sanders was never given a chance to make an impact. Now, he’s hurt after suffering an ankle injury that required him to be taken by a cart into the locker room before the first quarter was over.

In his place was rookie Kenny Gainwell, who giveth then taketh away.

Gainwell gave the Eagles their brief lead with a 13-yard TD catch, but his fumble late in the first half allowed the Raiders to kick a field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Gainwell contributed five runs for 20 yards and four catches for 41 yards.

Boston Scott, who had played four snaps in the first six games, also added a score for the Eagles as did Jalen Reagor, whose first catch of the game came late in the fourth quarter and was a 17-yard TD.

Tight end Dallas Goedert had three catches for 70 yards.

Sanders left with six carries for 30 yards, so, yeah, it was evident he was going to be part of the game plan, finally, in Week 7.

The Eagles ran the ball 32 times for 135 yards, a lot of those Hurts scrambles.

