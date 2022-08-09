Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Davion Taylor Flashes, and More

PHILADELPHIA – There were four different team portions on Day 9 of Eagles training camp under blistering sun and a heavy blanket of humidity on Tuesday.

So stifling and oppressive was the weather that the team moved up the start of practice by an hour, from 10 to 9 a.m., for the second time since camp began.

“It’s one of those things you just have to block out because at the end of the day we know we’re going to have hot days this year, so it’s one of those things like coach talked about today that it’s one of those things we have to embrace,” said offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.

“It’s not an excuse to make mistakes or let our play fall because there’s going to be a game in the fourth quarter we have to win when it’s hot out and days like this help us prepare for that.”

It was a practice where the players seemed to lack energy and some focus on occasion.

It was also a practice where 12 players did not practice for a variety of reasons. The newest player popping up on the not practicing list was center Jason Kelce, who is expected to have what the team has called a routine cleanout procedure.

RELATED: Eagles' Center Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery | Flipboard

Others not practicing included DeVonta Smith, who missed his fourth straight day with a groin injury, Greg Ward, whose toe injury has cost him nearly a week, tight end Grant Calcaterra, who has been out more than a week with a hamstring, and Boston Scott, who is going through concussion protocol.

Left tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard were limited as they work their way back from concussions.

Marcus Epps Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The safety takes the field early on Day 9 of training camp Davion Taylor Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The linebacker made plays consistently throughout Day 9 of training camp, including making an interception Haason Reddick Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The pass rusher talked to reporters following Day 9 of training camp Jordan Mailata Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The left tackle was back on the practice field during Day 9 of training camp, but he was still limited as he works his way through concussion protocol A.J. Brown Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The WR holds court prior to practice with fellow WRs Greg Ward (left) and John Hightower, neither of whom practiced on Day 9 of training camp

TEAM DRILLS

The first of four sets had the offense coming off the goal line.

Jalen Hurts targeted A.J. Brown on two of his three throws from there, completing one of them with Brown making a nice catch on an out pattern that brought him to the sideline, and he was able to get both feet in bounds despite going full speed.

The third target went to Dallas Goedert, who made a nice catch near the sideline.

Both throws would have been first downs.

The final set of team drills focused more on the run game.

In between, the first and final sets, the Eagles seemed to dial up a few more plays for Quez Watkins. The WR had to lay out to make one catch then had another over the middle. Both throws were from Hurts.

TAYLOR MADE

Linebacker Davion Taylor stood out on defense pretty consistently.

He had a nice pass breakup against Brown in the first set of team drills, shutting down a quick slant. He also showed his impressive speed running down Jason Huntley at the boundary after the RB had reached the second level of the defense.

Taylor also had an interception off a batted ball from safety K’Von Wallace and, flying in on what looked like a blitz, also blew up a running play in the backfield.

Taylor has been his worst enemy his first two seasons with various injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he should get his share of reps in a crowded and competitive linebacker room.

EYE ON MINSHEW

As Reid Sinnett continues to show positive progress almost daily, Gardner Minshew continues to get second-team reps.

The backup doesn’t seem fazed when he makes a mistake, or maybe the back-to-back picks he threw during a 7-on-7 drill weren’t all his fault.

The first one was a ball batted by Wallace that Taylor snagged, the other was when the ball clanked off Watkins’ hands and right to Josiah Scott.

On his third throw of the series, Minshew threw a nice mid-range completion to Deon Cain, who continues to impress but figures to be caught in a number’s crunch when the roster finally gets whittled to 53 players at the end of the month.

HUNTLEY FLASHES

At Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, Huntley impressed with a sweep that went for about 60 yards. On Tuesday, he continued to show his speed in team drills. Huntley and Britain Covey were also the two players working on kickoff returns during special team drills.

“I like to tell him fast guys have to play fast and he’s definitely a fast guy and he’s playing that way,” said RB Coach Jemal Singleton. “I think the biggest thing for Jason and I told him this as well, he’s matured a little bit. He’s starting to understand it. Mentally, he’s answering questions that just a year ago, he had no clue about it.”

DEFENSIVE STALWARTS

James Bradberry made a nice pass breakup on a throw to A.J. Brown near the sideline. Brown appeared to have possession, but on his way down, Bradberry got a hand in and swiped the ball away. Brown yelled an expletive then sad to Bradberry, “nice play, man.”

Javon Hargrave continues to look good rushing the passer and would have likely had a sack in a real game on one play. To me, he is a candidate for a contract extension before the season begins or shortly after it does.

Hasson Reddick continues to constantly pressure whatever quarterback is back there.

Patrick Johnson has quietly had a nice camp, showing quickness that he may not have been able to show last season when he was a rookie and probably doing more thinking than reacting. He would have had a sack if they were allowed on Tuesday.

QUOTE OF DAY

"Lane is the best tackle so far that I have gone against, either side. There are some other good tackles that I haven't gotten a chance to go against yet. Up until this point, I was never able to go up against Lane in a game, but I get to go against him in practice every day and I'm happy for that opportunity to work on my game and go against somebody who truly makes me think." - Haason Reddick on Lane Johnson.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.