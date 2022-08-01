Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies.

Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.

"I think that it looks pretty good right now," Sirianni said. "We’re going to the right place with the football, we have guys making contested catches. Would you want to eliminate a couple of the turnovers? Absolutely. There’s a couple too many turnovers in there. That’s where my biggest concern is."

Jalen Hurts had thrown an interception in each of the first three practices of training camp and managed to eliminate that on Monday but the offense struggled to get the ball downfield in any meaningful way for the third straight session.

Today's turnovers were from Gardner Minshew in traffic underneath, with Shaun Bradley undercutting a drag route before Darius Slay turned a throw to Jalen Reagor into a tip drill with Marcus Epps' making the interception, his second of camp.

Miles Sanders has a nice day rushing the football and made sure to finish just about every run by making the extra effort to get to the end zone, a chip on his shoulder that is developing when reporters started to notice the first-team reps were being rotated between Sanders, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Sanders even pointed to somebody along the sideline, where reporters stood, after finishing one play in the end zone.

Eagles kick returners Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today Jalen Reagor (left), Greg Ward, and UDFA Britain Covey wait to return kicks during a special team drill during practice on Aug. 1, 2022 Cam Jurgens Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The rookie center stood out when he stoned DT rookie Jordan Davis in a one-on-one drill during practice on Aug. 1, 2022 Eagles in an autograph line Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today Josh Sweat (94) and some of his teammates meet with fans following practice on Aug. 1, 2022 Jeffrey Lurie (white) shirts and Dick Vermeil Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles owner welcomed the former Eagles coach to camp on Aug. 1, 2022. Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Jake Elliott Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles kicker works on his field goal form during camp on Aug. 1, 2022 Nakobe Dean Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles linebacker gets some extra work in following practice on Aug. 1, 2022. The rookie has his work cut out for him to earn playing time in a crowded and talented room of LBs. Jalen Reagor Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today Now entering his third season, the former first-round pick is trying to stand out in a crowded room of receivers.

The cleaner day for Hurts was a positive but there were still some issues with decision-making, especially during some 7-on-7 drills in which the ball simply was not out on time.

Sirianni explained that decision-making was at the crux of two of Hurts' interceptions earlier in camp.

"Two of them were bad decisions," the coach said. "One of them was a bad decision in the pocket. Another was a bad decision on the move. ... You want to eliminate…you’re going to miss some throws, but you want to eliminate the, not the ones you get mad about, but the ones you’re really correcting hard are the poor decisions."

Hurts has not had a passing TD in camp since the first open practice which was heavy on red-zone work.

Sirianni, though, seems non-plussed, noting that spacing and play discipline is ahead of where it was at this time last year.

"Spacing’s been good,"" he said. "I’ve said it a couple times in the meeting room, 'this is exactly the way this play's supposed to look, this is exactly the way this play’s supposed to look.' "I think about that, how much further ahead we are than last year at this time.

"But with that being said, you’re always working to get better at this time. Right now, I’m pleased because like I said, the timing of the quarterbacks, the contested catches by the receivers, and you know what, the defense is making us work to get everything we can get because they look good right now, too."

BIRD DROPPINGS

-Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra missed practice after injuring his hamstring late on Saturday.

"We’ll play him conservative as far as his recovery so we don’t have a setback there," said Sirianni. "He was having a good camp and making some plays. He’s got pretty good instincts. We’ll look forward to getting him back."

-Along with Calcaterra, Zach Pascal missed the session as he continues to work back from a case of food poisoning. Defensive lineman Milton Williams (elbow) was back in a limited fashion after missing Saturday's practice while receiver Keric Wheatfall was also limited in his return from a bout with COVID.

-Davion Taylor has started to mix in with Kyzir White, opposite T.J. Edwards in the 5-2 looks. Rookie Nakobe Dean was mostly on the third team with Bradley getting most of the second-team work with Taylor.

-Rookie center Cam Jurgens got some notice for stoning first-round pick Jordan Davis on a bull rush during a one-on-one drill. Davis noted the coaches want him to learn everything from 4i-technique down to the nose and developing a better bull rush is part of the plan.

-The Eagles continue to throw out some interesting looks in 5-2 overhangs in which two edge rushers are to one side.

-Reagor, Greg Ward, Britain Covey, Kenny Gainwell, Quex Watkins, and Devon Allen got punt return reps.

-Some of the gunners in punt coverage were Allen, Tay Gowan, Deon Cain, Mac McCain, and Jimmy Moreland.

-Cain has been the best of the Eagles' second-tier receivers.

-In the developmental period, undrafted rookie QB Carson Strong continued to struggle with INTs thrown to Christian Elliss and JaCoby Stevens. Reid Sinnett seems to be the clear leader for the developmental role.

