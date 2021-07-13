Eagles Training Camp Schedule Released, Features Joint Practice with Two Teams

The Eagles will host the New England Patriots for two practices then head to New York to practice with the Jets leading up the final exhibition game

The Eagles confirmed that they will practice against the New England Patriots leading up to their second preseason game, something which had been widely reported was going to happen, but the team added a bit of a surprise on Tuesday by revealing that they will also hold a pair of practice against the New York Jets leading up to the final exhibition game of summer.

Players are scheduled to report back to work on July 27 after holding their last practice together on June 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The first day of practice will be July 28 with an open-to-the-public practice set for the evening of Aug. 8 before the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive on Aug. 12 for the preseason opener.

As important as those two dates are, since it will have been two years since any open practices or preseason games were held due to the global pandemic, Aug. 7 should be a special day for the organization and fans because it is when Harold Carmichael will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The joint practices with the Patriots will be held in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and 17 with a roster cutdown set for Aug. 18. On Aug. 19, the Eagles will host the Patriots in the second exhibition game on their schedule.

The Eagles and Patriots practiced together twice when Chip Kelly was the head coach. Of course, Bill Belichick remains the coach in New England but the quarterback the Eagles will practice against won’t be Tom Brady.

The Patriots have veteran QB Cam Newton along with rookie first-round pick Mac Jones. Also on their roster are a pair of former Eagles in WR Nelson Agholor and DB Jalen Mills.

The Eagles’ young WR corps should get good tests from the Patriots’ solid secondary, which includes Stephon Gilmore, if he chooses to report as he looks to negotiate a new contract, and Devin McCourty, among others.

Practices with the Jets will be held at New York’s facility on Aug. 24 and 25 as they prepare to meet on Aug. 27. The roster will be cut to 80 players the day before the game.

Prior to Jets week, there will be the second open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 22.

New York has a new head coach in Robert Saleh, who interviewed for the Eagles’ job and also has a first-round quarterback in Zach Wilson, who is still unsigned.

The Jets also have on their roster two former Eagles in RB Josh Adams and DL Vinny Curry.

The final roster cutdown to 53 players is Aug. 31.

