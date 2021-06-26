EAGLES UNFILTERED: Talking Xavien Howard and More

AllDolphins publisher Alain Poupart joins host Ed Kracz to talk about the recent trade history between the two organizations and what could possibly be next

With so much recent trade history between the Eagles and Miami Dolphins it only made sense to invite Alain Poupart onto an episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

Poupart is the publisher of AllDolphins for Sports Illustrated and the editor of Dolphins Digest.

Anyone who knows Poupart knows his love for all-things Montreal, which is where he lived until moving to South Florida. He is particularly fond of the Montreal Expos, who are no longer in existence, and is excited for the Montreal Canadiens, who have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Poupart and host Ed Kracz revisit some of the previous dealings between the two teams, including this past spring when the Eagles moved back to No. 12 in the draft, allowing the Dolphins to move up to No. 6, in exchange for Miami’s first-round pick.

There was also the 2016 deal that the Eagles used as a springboard up the draft board to No. 2 overall, where they selected Carson Wentz. The Eagles sent LB Kiko Alonso and CB Byron Maxwell to South Florida in that one.

Fasts forward to now, Friday, June 25, date of this podcast and the conversation focuses on a pair of Howards.

That would be Eagles RB Jordan Howard, who left for the Dolphins as a free agent following the 2019 season his one and only in Philadelphia and is expected to be in a battle to win a job on an Eagles roster crowded with runners that include Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kerryon Johnson, and rookie draft pick Kenny Gainwell.

The other Howard is Xavien Howard, a top-tier cornerback who is unhappy with his high-priced contract despite signing an extension in May 2019.

Does he make sense as a target for the Eagles?

The episode concludes with Mack Hollins talk. Yes, the former Eagles draft pick is still on the Dolphins roster.

