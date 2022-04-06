Entering a Contract Year, Miles Sanders Understands Availability Will Be Key

Entering a contract year at a position that has been devalued around the NFL, veteran Eagles running back Miles Sanders understands what the 2022 season will mean to his career and future in Philadelphia.

To that end, the Penn State product is in South Texas, working with longtime trainer Craig Robinson to make sure he's at his best.

Houston-area reporter Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network caught up with Sanders and Robinson working at Rice University.

Few question the talent of Sanders, a second-round pick in 2019, but through three seasons the 24-year-old has topped out 867 yards in 2020. Meanwhile, his early promise as a receiver during Sanders' rookie campaign has regressed over the past two seasons and his pass protection has been spotty.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has noted that he prefers a committee approach in the backfield and Sanders is again penciled in as the lead back with ascending second-year player Kenny Gainwell expected to handle third down and hurry-up work.

Boston Scott is also back after re-signing a one-year deal and the Eagles are expected to either find a bigger back in the draft later this month or bring back veteran Jordan Howard to fill that role.

Sanders, though, would like to change that committee thinking and become a true bell cow.

"I want to be the best," Sanders said. "That's what I train to be. I just want to be the best. That's why I'm working hard. I'm taking it a little more personal this year."

Preparing for the wear and tear of a 17-game season is also paramount for Sanders, who's missed a total of nine games over the past two seasons. The best ability is availability in the NFL and that alone should get Sanders to the elusive 1,000-yard barrier and the respect that comes along with that.

"Just be noticed and find a way and command that respect," Sanders said when asked about his goals. "I'm not taking no for an answer. Just stay healthy, just be available, that's probably my main goal."

Robinson has long been a part of Sanders' football life.

"He's the one who put the ball in my hands and put me at running back when I was little," Sanders said. "He knows what's best for me."

Last season, his first with Sirianni, Sanders finished with a career-low 754 yards but had a career-high 5.5 yards-per-carry even though the explosive home runs were missing. His longest carry went 38 yards.

Sanders also didn't find the end zone for the first time in his three years.

A duplicate performance will probably not get Sanders a second contract in Philadelphia but that's not on his mind right now. It's all about advancing as a team after a first-round playoff loss in Tampa.

"We had potential last year, still made the playoffs, but that's not good enough for us," he said. "We have a lot of new pieces and just can't wait to get together with the guys and get the chemistry right and get off to a good start."

The Pittsburgh-area native said he took his work on the road for two reasons: the weather in the Lone Star State along with the food.

"The weather and the food, I love the food. There's always somewhere to eat and it's keeping my weight steady," he said. "I love Texas. This is my first time being here, love the southern hospitality."

