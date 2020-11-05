Epps Tests Positive for COVID-19, Eagles in NFL's Intensive Protocols

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles second-year safety Marcus Epps has tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Media first reported Epps tested positive for the coronavirus and a source confirmed the news to SI.com's Eagle Maven.

The Eagles, meanwhile, confirmed that a player indeed tested positive and went into self-isolation following the test.

Philadelphia is currently on its bye week but the team was working at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday working.

Epps is asymptomatic, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media and there were no other positive tests for the Eagles when it came to Wednesday’s daily testing.

The Eagles will now enter the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols, a response to the spike of cases around the country.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with various medical experts, determines when a club must follow the post-exposure COVID procedures, as well as when an organization is relieved of the additional steps.

These requirements include:

In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day.

All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all.

Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces.

PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times with no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-throughs.

Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than six feet away from each other when unprotected.

Gloves should also be worn on-field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered.

Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves.

Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.

The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required.

No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.

The facility will be deep cleaned daily.

Club Infection Control Officers must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.

Earlier this year, head coach Doug Pederson also tested positive for COVID-19, as did right tackle Lane Johnson, and linebacker Nate Gerry.

Epps has started two of the seven games he's played this season and has recorded 20 tackles and two passes defended while playing in 141 defensive snaps.

With injuries lessening in the secondary, Epps has been settling in as the fourth safety behind starters Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills, as well as veteran Will Parks.

When cornerback Avonte Maddox was out of the lineup with an ankle injury and Parks was down with a hamstring, Mills moved back to CB and Epps saw extensive time at safety playing 44 snaps at San Francisco and a career-high 54 at Pittsburgh.

The Eagles defensive coaching staff likes his ability as a single-high safety and there was a bit of a platoon going on with rookie K'Von Wallace as the box safety when Maddox and Parks were unavailable.

Epps played in 16 defensive snaps in Week 8 against Dallas and those reps will presumably go to Parks and/or Wallace if Epps is unable to play when Philadelphia returns from the bye on Nov. 15 against the New York Giants.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.