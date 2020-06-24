EagleMaven
FANTASY ALERT: Jalen Reagor's Value

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor hasn’t taken a snap in an Eagles practice jersey. The first-round rookie pick has been issued a jersey number (18) but has nowhere to wear it just yet.

Maybe that day will come at the end of July when the Eagles and the NFL are crossing their fingers that training camps can open around the 28 of the month.

Nevertheless, yardage totals have been bandied about for Reagor, as have the number of touchdowns he will score.

For the record, the yardage total has been set by Vegas at 700.5 yards and his touchdown over/under is 3.5.

Now, there is Reagor’s fantasy value to consider.

If you are an owner, where does the rookie get selected?

Here is some food for thought:

There are many different answers, including a site called www.fantasypros.com that has Reagor listed as the 182 overall player and 52 ranked receiver.

What is interesting is that Reagor’s perceived fantasy value is right around the same as veteran Eagles receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

According to the Fantasy Pros site, Jackson is ranked 156 overall and 65 as a receiver.

The same site has Jeffery at 116 overall and 50 as a receiver.

Again, Reagor has no body of work to lean back on, so a site called www.fantasyfootballcalculator.com did not predict where Reagor should be drafted in fantasy.

The site did, however, have Jackson listed as the 10th pick of the ninth round and the 153rd overall selection.

Jeffery was listed as the 12 pick of the ninth round and the 108 overall selection.

Clearly, Jackson’s value is hindered by his inability to stay healthy and play all 16 games. Jackson hasn’t played all 16 games since 2013, though he did play 15 for the Washington Redskins in 2014 and 2016 and 14 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

If Jackson stays healthy, he will be a steal for any owner, and the Eagles will benefit greatly.

If he cannot, it will be a boon for Reagor, who Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said recently will be brought along slowly and learn only the Z position, which means he will serve as Jackson’s backup.

Meanwhile, Jeffery may not be ready to start the season on time due to Lisfranc surgery at the end of last year.

