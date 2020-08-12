For Who, For What Didn't Prevent Ricky Watters from Top Spot at No. 32

“For Who for What?”

It’s one of those iconic phrases that will live forever in Eagles lexicon, sort of the way Allen Iverson’s rant about practice – “We’re talking about practice?” – does with the Sixers.

It was Ricky Watters who uttered those four words during his very first game with the Eagles, after signing with them as a free agent in 1995, when he failed to fully extend his arms to make a catch over the middle.

Still, Watters went on to have an outstanding three seasons with the Eagles and earns the top spot in the rankings of the top players in Eagles history to wear the No. 32.

Despite No. 32 being one of the more popular numbers to wear, it is one that hasn’t exactly been worn particularly well by many in the Eagles’ organization.

Here is the rundown:

Current number 32:

Rasul Douglas. The cornerback was reportedly on the trade block this offseason, but the Eagles either found no takers or weren’t willing to give him away for nothing. And for good reason. Douglas doesn’t seem to get much respect from Eagles fans, but he has five career interceptions in his first three seasons, with 118 tackles, nine for loss.

Still, he seems to be the odd man out in a cornerback room that got crowded with the additions of Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman and UDFA Grayland Arnold.

Top 3 to wear number 32:

3. Rasul Douglas. See above.

2. Michael Lewis. A member of that unforgettable 2002 draft class that delivered three quality secondary players with Andy Reid’s first three picks. Lewis was the second of the three taken – after cornerback Lito Sheppard at No. 26 overall and before cornerback Sheldon Brown at No. 59. Lewis came at No. 58 overall.

He was installed as a starter at safety in his second season and started all 48 games for the next three seasons and was a starter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

He spent five years with the Eagles, playing in 76 games with nine interceptions, 325 tackles, and six sacks. He went on to play for the 49ers for four years before finishing his career with one season split between St. Louis and San Francisco.

1. Ricky Watters. The running back is from outside Philadelphia, growing up in Harrisburg and playing quarterback for Bishop McDevitt High School before heading to Notre Dame, where he played receiver on the Irish’s national championship team in 1988.

He was drafted in the second round by the 49ers, the 45th player taken overall, and won a Super Bowl in San Francisco in 1994, earning the nickname Ricky “Running” Watters from ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman.

He arrived in Philadelphia in 1995 and put together three fantastic seasons.

1995: 12,73 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns; 62 catches, 434 yards, one TD.

1996: 1,411 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns; 52 catches, 444 yards.

1997: 1,110 yards, seven touchdowns; 48 catches, 40 yards.

Watters left for Seattle in 1998 and played four more seasons for a total of 11 years, finishing with 10,643 yards rushing yards and 78 touchdowns, with 467 catches for 4,248 and 13 touchdowns.

Runner-up:

James Joseph. Drafted in the seventh round by the Eagles in 1991, the running back spent four of his five NFL seasons with the Eagles, playing in 62 games. He ran for 783 yards and four touchdowns with 82 receptions for 699 yards and three scores.

Others: Nip Felber, Everitt Rowan, Glenn Frey, Red Wolfe, Irv Hall, Toimi Jarvi, Charles Gauer, John Rogalia, Jack Myers, Neil Worden, Joe Pagliei, Roger Gill, Rick Duncan, Jackie Smith, Charles Ford, Herb Lusk, Earl Carr, Jim Culbreath, Booker Russell, Michael Williams, Michael Ulmer, Walter Abercrombie, Jason Bostic, Marcus Paschal, Kyle Eckel, P.J. Hill, Owen Schmitt, Chris Polk, and Eric Rowe.

