    • December 5, 2021
    Gardner Minshew Leads String of Standouts in 33-18 win over Jets
    Updated date:

    The backup QB was efficient, completing 80 percent of his throws, and two TDs, both to Dallas Goedert, while Miles Sanders and Jake Elliott also had solid games
    Author:

    USA Today

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Miles Sanders had his first 100-yard rushing game in nearly a year, Dallas Goedert had a career-high receiving and touchdown, and kicker Jake Elliott just kept piling up points, but it was the backup quarterback who kept the Eagles’ playoff hopes flickering.

    Gardner Minshew played a near-perfect first-half then managed the offense from there, helping the Eagles beat the New York Jets 33-18 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The win kept the Eagles perfect in their series against the Jets, one that began in 1973, moving to 12-0 against them.

    Minshew stepped in for Jalen Hurts, who was ruled out prior to the game with a sprained left ankle suffered in the second half of last week’s loss to the New York Giants.

    Something about backup quarterbacks and the Eagles.

    Nick Foles won a Super Bowl in relief of injured Carson Wentz in 2017.

    This time it was Minshew stepping up big in an important spot.

    A loss would have been devastating for the Eagles. As it was, they will head into their bye week at 6-7 with three home games in their final four coming out of it, including their only back-to-back home set of the season, starting with Washington followed by the Giants.

    It’s not the Super Bowl, of course, but the Eagles needed perfection out of Minshew after the way their defense and kickoff coverage, and returns played early on.

    And Minshew delivered. He finished the game 20-for-25 for 242 yards and two scores.

    Sanders gave him a big lift out of the backfield, rushing a career-high times for 120 yards. He added three catches for 22 yards. Sanders, however, suffered an ankle injury late in the game and did not return.

    The Eagles’ top-ranked rush offense, averaging nearly 160 yards per game, picked up 185 yards on 41 rushes despite the absence of Hurts, their leading rusher.

    Rookie Kenny Gainwell added an 18-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the season and fifth overall. Gainwell picked 54 yards on 12 carries.

    Goedert was a big target in the first half, which saw the Eagles take a 24-18 lead. The tight end had touchdown catches covering 36 and 25 yards. He had a career-high 105 yards on six receptions. His two touchdowns in one game were also a career-high.

    Quez Watkins was a big target on third down. One of his catches went for 28 yards on third-and-10, another was good for 22 yards on third-and-18. Both plays kept alive field goal drives. Watkins ended the game with three receptions for 60 yards.

    Gardner Minshew vs. Jets

    Gardner Minshew delivered for the Eagles in their win over the New York Jets.

    Speaking of field goals, Elliott was perfect once again. The reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November booted four of them 31, 32, 43, and 46. He also kicked all three of his PATs, giving him 15 points in the game.

    The Eagles topped 30 points for the sixth time this season and are now 5-1 in those games. They didn’t score 30 points in any of their 16 games in 2020.

    The Jets got a 79-yard kickoff return from Braxton Berrios to set up the Jets at Philadelphia's 21-yard line to start the game. Berrios also helped set up New York's second TD drive with a 29-yard kickoff return, as the Jets scored touchdowns on all three of their first three possessions.

    Practice squad call-up Alex Kessman, though, missed two PATs, and Eagles safety Anthony Harris had a nice pass break-up on a PAT pass.

    Jalen Reagor botched a kickoff return when he let the ball hit behind him at the 1, thinking it was going into the end zone. Instead, the ball checked up and Reagor had to retreat to get to it before New York did. He managed to return it five yards.

    Undaunted, the Eagles' offense put together a 94-yard drive that took eight plays and 4:52. The drive was finished with Gainwell's TD run.

    Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

    Gardner Minshew Leads String of Standouts in 33-18 win over Jets

