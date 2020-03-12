EagleMaven
Gerry Piles Up Performance Pay

John McMullen

Nate Gerry had a bit of a breakout season in 2019 and the veteran linebacker was rewarded on Thursday, pocketing over $300,000 in performance-based pay.

The University of Nebraska product started 12 games in his third NFL season as a former fifth-round pick and collected an extra $340,118 in the performance-based bonus program. 

He also made an additional $213,484 from the veteran payment pool, taking what was a $650K salary into well over $1 million.

Gerry's performance-based stipend was 12th in the league with Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward coming in at No. 1 with $428,335 in extra money.

From the veteran pool, Gerry was ranked No. 8 on a list led by New England offensive lineman Ted Karras.

Overall, Gerry played 61 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps last season and was a stalwart on Dave Fipp's special-teams units, playing nearly 75 percent of the snaps there. The 25-year-old finished with 67 tackles - third on the team behind safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod - along with 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a team-high two interceptions, one for a touchdown. 

Gerry also finished fourth in special-teams tackles with eight.

Moving forward Gerry is expected to be Philadelphia's most accomplished LB after the organization moved on from veteran Nigel Bradham last month. The team is also expected to allow Kamu Grugier-Hill to hit free agency next week.

A favorite of position coach Ken Flajole, who raves about Gerry's football IQ and his coverage skills, the now fourth-year player headlines a group which includes largely unproven players like  2019 undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards, in-season trade pickup Duke Riley and former CFL star Alex Singleton.

The Eagles are expected to bring in multiple bodies at LB in the offseason and the team hosted athletic Wyoming LB Logan Wilson for a top-30 visit on Thursday.

