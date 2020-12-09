Getting to Know Jalen Hurts as he Prepares for First Pro Start

In his first news conference as the Eagles starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts wore a Houston Astros jacket and hat on Wednesday evening.

When he threw his first career touchdown pass on Sunday, a 32-yard, fourth-down throw to Greg Ward, he ran toward the end zone with his fingers configured to look like a hook-em horns signal you would see at the University of Texas.

In both cases, Hurts was just showing his love for the city of Houston where he grew up and the loved ones he still has there. He said his fingers were contorted to look like an H, as in H-town.

“I can’t forget where I came from,” he said.

Hurts added that “I got my Phillies stuff now. I got my Phillies jacket, I got my Sixers jackets, my hats. I’m a little diverse.”

Responding to the question about his attire, Hurts seemed to break from his monotone, robotic, and very short answers. He cracked a smile and a bit of chuckle, showing that, yes, he is human, and, at the age of just 22, of course, he is.

Getting to know Hurts has been tricky in this COVID-19 environment. No reporters have actually had a face-to-face with him since he was drafted 53rd overall on April 24.

Wednesday’s videoconference call was just his third with the media since after the draft. They will become a more regular thing if he continues to hold the starting job over Carson Wentz.

Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and their NFL-leading defense will go a long way toward determining that, especially after head coach Doug Pederson did not commit to Hurts in the long-term.

“I don't have a crystal ball, I can't predict the future,” said Pederson.

The Saints present a huge challenge for any quarterback, let alone a rookie making his first pro start. Hurts, though, said he is ready.

“I just tried to stay diligent with everything,” he said. “Stay diligent, be consistent with my preparation, meeting, and studying and doing what I have to do to be prepared to play.

“Obviously, my role has changed this week, but the preparation and hard work throughout the week has not. Carrying on the same mentality that I’ve always had this year, I’ve always been ready to answer the phone when it rings. It’s ringing, so I’m ready to answer it.”

What sort of person Hurts is can only be gleaned from his days in college when he quarterbacked Alabama to a national title as a freshman, got benched for Tua Tagovailoa, returned as the starter, transferred to Oklahoma, and put together a season so terrific he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy to LSU’s, and No. 1 draft pick, Joe Burrow.

“I had a lot of great people around me,” he said. “It all came down to perseverance.”

That may or may not have given Hurts a perspective on the situation right now, with Carson Wentz taking a seat on the bench for him, but Hurts said Wentz is helping him prepare for Sunday.

“We’re working together, communicating on things,” he said. “He has five times as much experience than I have, so he’s always a helping hand when a question comes up.”

As for what kind of person Hurts is, Ward chimed in since Hurts referred to Ward as his good friend after the TD throw.

“Me and Jalen are very tight,” said Ward. “We talk a lot, we communicate a lot, just about everything, life, football, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very excited for his opportunity.”

Ward and Hurts got to know one another from their college days when Ward quarterbacked Hurts’ hometown team, the University of Houston.

“Now, just for us to be in the same huddle, it’s just kind of crazy because of how we followed each other in college, and we saw each other do at the quarterback position,” said Ward. “He’s a natural leader. He’s going to come in and try to take control and try to make plays. That’s all you can ask for.”

Fellow rookie Jalen Reagor and Hurts have taken plenty of reps together before and after practice, and it showed after Hurts took over with 7:39 to play in the third quarter last Sunday in Green Bay when the QB lofted a 34-yard pass to Reagor in Hurts’ third snap of the game.

“He brings a lot of confidence.,” said Reagor. “You guys have seen him, you saw him play in college, he won a national championship as a freshman, as a 19-year-old. He knows how to win and so does Carson...

“Jalen brings swagger, he brings confidence just how Carson brings swagger, brings confidence. This is just a chance for him to grow and expand as a leader. This is his opportunity. I wish him the best. I wish Carson the best. Whoever we rock with is who we rock with and we’re just going to try to get this thing on the right track.”

