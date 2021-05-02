How Many 2021 Starters did Eagles Find in Draft?

There is at least one, perhaps two, but the future could see several of the drafted players hit the starting lineup in 2022

PHILADELPHIA - My goal for the Eagles going into draft weekend was to see if they could land at least two starters for the coming season. Three preferred, but two acceptable.

Mission accomplished?

Well, there’s one for sure, and that’s DeVonta Smith, the A+ selection general manager Howie Roseman made just 10 picks into the draft. He will be the No. 1 receiver and could very well become, in his rookie season, the first Eagles WR to top 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin seven years ago.

The aggression Roseman showed in jumping ahead of the Giants in a trade with the Giants was worth it. Also worth it was the original trade back from No. 6 to No. 12 on March 26 with the Dolphins.

Coming out of that deal for the Eagles was Miami’s No. 1 pick in 2022, the Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, and cornerback Zech McPhearson, who was taken by the Eagles with the 123rd overall pick the Dolphins also sent them to climb those six spots.

It ultimately only cost the Eagles the third-round pick they sent to the Cowboys to move up two spots, the 84th overall pick the Eagles had acquired from the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade, and one the Cowboys used to take Iowa pass rusher Chauncey Golston.

Speaking of McPhearson, he could be starter No. 2 in this draft class.

He’s the only cornerback the Eagles drafted, and they needed cornerbacks, so, if he has a good summer, he could line up for the season opener opposite Darius Slay.

Granted, it’s not easy to trust rookie corners. It is one of the most demanding positions on the field aside from the quarterback spot.

Jonathan Gannon’s zone defensive scheme, though, could help McPhearson, who can play both man-to-man press and zone but is considered more adept at zone. Gannon is also expected to play more cover two than his predecessor and that can help make the job of a corner – especially a rookie corner – easier.

Roseman, though, was quick to point out that the roster isn’t done being assembled, and he referenced August of 2017, and specifically a preseason game in Green Bay when he swung a trade for Bills CB Ronald Darby, who became a starter on the Eagles’ Super Bowl team.

“We've had experiences about getting guys late in the process,” the GM said. “And in that same year we needed a running back at the trade deadline, we made a trade at the trade deadline. I promise you and the fans we'll do whatever it takes at any time of the year to improve the roster.”

Receiver and cornerback were the two positions that I believe the Eagles needed to find starters in 2021.

Could there be another among the other seven players?

Let’s go through it:

Second-round pick Landon Dickerson could be a surprise starter. There are rumblings that Roseman could find a way to part with right guard Brandon Brooks, in which case, Dickerson likely slides into that spot, provided, of course, he has fully recovered from a second torn ACL.

Third-round selection Milton Williams won’t start, but he should be able to see significant defensive line time in a rotation with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Hassan Ridgeway.

Fifth-round running back Kenny Gainwell will also see plenty of snaps, but Miles Sanders is still the starter.

The sixth round brought defensive tackle Marlon Tuitupolu, who will need to stand out to earn snaps in the D-line rotation, and defensive end Tarron Jackson. Jackson won’t start, but he could very well find himself in a rotation with Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Josh Sweat.

The same thing could happen with seventh-round pick Patrick Johnson who can shuffle between end and linebacker.

While some of these players may not start in 2021, they could gain some valuable experience and be ready to step into that role in 2022.

