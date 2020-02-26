EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Howie Roseman Not Yet Sold on Receiver Class

Ed Kracz

INDIANAPOLIS – Howie Roseman isn’t ready to use the ‘H’ word just yet. That word is historic, and the Eagles general manger wasn’t ready to go there when asked about this year’s receiver draft class.

“We don’t have all the information on it, yet,” said Roseman when he met with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. “I think as we look at all these positions as we go here, the medicals are a big part of it, the injured reserve a big part of it, how they learn, the testing is part of it. You throw that all together.

“We’ve been in position where there are a bunch of guys we like and maybe they’re a medical reject or maybe something happens off the field that we dig as we go through the process where we think we have 12 guys we like, we’re at eight because we don’t overlook those kinds of things, so let’s see where all the information comes in and after that we’ll be able to make a better decision.”

It is certainly not time to shift into panic mode and think the Eagles won’t spend early for a pass catcher in this year’s draft, though Roseman was asked if he would be willing to wait until the draft to address the receiver position.

In other words, where does free agency come into play regarding a receiver?

“We’re not going to address any position if we don’t feel it’s the right deal at the right moment,” said Roseman. “We won’t do something that we feel puts us in position to – obviously there’s no insurance on this kind thing – but at the time we know is a terrible deal. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense. We’re not afraid to go through a period of the offseason having a hole on our depth chart at whatever position that is.”

Harken back to 2017, when the Eagles swung and missed on a class that was deep in running backs. Instead of landing Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, James Connor, Tarik Cohen, Wayne Gallman, Aaron Jones or Marlon Mack, the Eagles moved up to take Donnel Pumphrey, who never played an NFL down and is now in the XFL.

The Eagles did a good job, however, countering missing out on some good runners by signing Corey Clement as an undrafted free agent. They then signed LeGarrette Blount in May and added Jay Ajayi at the trade deadline. That triumvirate helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

“I think in 2017, that would be ideal, how can we have another 2017?” said Roseman. “Not that we were perfect in that offseason, but we found there are ways. I think going back to that, obviously running back was a position of concern.

“I remember in August having a conversation and feeling like we had a big hole at corner then going and trading for (Ron) Darby because we felt it was necessary at the time. We gave up a lot, but we would do that same thing. If you told me right now we’re only going to have five picks the next two years but we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year, where do we sign up? We’ll do that.”

One of the holes the Eagles may be willing to live with is at linebacker, where the team weakened the position by choosing not to pick up the option year on Nigel Bradham’s contract.

Roseman talked about the team’s philosophy about not valuing that position.

“You have a limited number of resources and whether it’s draft picks and money, so you have to figure out what are your priorities, what are things you decide you have to have and there are things you’d like to have or want to have, so for us as we go forward here there are certain positions on our team that we’ve committed huge resource to, whether it’s picks or money,” said Roseman.

“We have to figure out which position we can scout, what we can find. That doesn’t mean if there’s an opportunity to get a great player at a particular position then maybe, in the past we have seemed to undervalue, that we wouldn’t look at that, because we would. But we have to make sacrifices somewhere going forward and we’re going to have to continue to do that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jason Peters' Eagles Future Still Cloudy

General Manager Howie Roseman met with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine and didn't reveal whether the left tackle would return or not this season, opening the door for more speculation

Ed Kracz

An Eagles-Related Lap Around Combine

Here are some quick first impressions from the morning of day one at the NFL Scouting Combine

Ed Kracz

Receivers Open Day One at Combine

It's a big first day at NFL Scouting Combine for the Eagles, who are expected to take at least one pass catcher, and maybe two, and as early as the first round when the NFL Draft begins on April 23

Ed Kracz

Glimpsing the Eagles as Combine Nears

The offseason so far has been more about coaching staff and front office maneuvering, but personnel matters will start heating up as the NFL's Scouting Combine begins this week

Ed Kracz

Eagles Mock Draft, Edition One has Surprise Trade

Heading into the Scouting Combine, my first version includes not one but two first-round picks

Ed Kracz

Alshon Jeffery's Time in Philly Nearing End?

Amid reports that the Eagles WR wants to be traded or released, his agent fired back, but it still feels like a parting of the ways may be best for both sides

Ed Kracz

by

Dillon88

EAGLES ROSTER ANALYSIS: Tight ends

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have become a monster called Goedertz that has proven a handful for NFL defenses

Ed Kracz

EAGLES ROSTER ANALYSIS: Linebackers

With the decision to not exercise the option on Nigel Bradham's contract, the Eagles are in need of a replacement. Here are some names that could interest them:

Ed Kracz

Eagles Part Ways with Nigel Bradham

The team decided not to pick up the team option in the linebacker's contract, making him a free agent

Ed Kracz

EAGLES ROSTER ANALYSIS: Wide Receiver

The team will add at least two pass catchers, and likely three, via the draft and free agency. Here's a look at what they could do at a most depleted position:

Ed Kracz