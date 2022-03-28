Howie Roseman's Free Agency Philosophy Altered by NFL Draft Capital

The Eagles GM was talked to reporters at the owner's meetings, and here's more including his take on the re-signing of Derek Barnett

The shopping cart includes a pass rusher, a linebacker, and a wide receiver, and the Eagles could be headed for the checkout line.

That might be it for Philadelphia in free agency, though GM Howie Roseman told reporters at the NFL’s Annual Meetings in West Palm Beach on Monday he makes calls every day looking for opportunity, which may knock again as it did over the weekend when the Eagles landed Kyzir White.

Roseman said the Eagles were happy to get the 26-year-old linebacker, who was fourth in the NFL in tackles last year on a nine-win Chargers team.

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley said he would have liked to have kept White but the business side of the NFL prevented it.

There may be another bargain that comes along for Roseman, but so far, it’s just White, Haason Reddick, and Zach Pascal in Roseman's cart.

The draft, the GM said, changed everything.

So did last season, when the Eagles extended the contracts of four members of their 2018 draft class – LT Jordan Mailata, edge Josh Sweat, tight end Dallas Goedert, and DB Avonte Maddox.

Roseman believes those four should be considered free-agent moves.

"I think the most important part of free agency is what we did during the season," Roseman said on the team’s website. “in signing a left tackle who is 24 years old, in signing a tight end that we think is elite, in signing a pass rusher that is really important to us that's young.

"Including signing a slot corner who's got tremendous character who we feel is in a great position to succeed and then adding in two of the best players to ever play (center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox) for us at important positions that we view as part of this free agency.”

Derek Barnett returned on a two-year contract, something GM Howie Roseman addressed at NFL Annual Meetings. USA Today

It’s a technicality; the draft isn’t.

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming quickly, with the first round just one month out on April 28, and three first-round picks have altered the way Roseman approached the open market of free agency.

He said on the team’s website, "We would hate to draft three guys and go, 'Redshirt, redshirt, redshirt. You're blocked here, here, and here,' or get in a situation where we're saying, 'We have to have this position because the depth chart on my wall (at the NovaCare Complex) says that that spot is competitive right now for a starting spot.’

“And you can't just go into free agency and say, 'Alright, we have a particular need at this position, let's just sign someone there to feel better about it,' if that guy's not good enough. I do think having three first-round picks is a different dynamic and having three guys in the top 20 (15, 16, and 19, as it stands now) changes the necessity somewhat of free agency and forcing a veteran player."

RELATED: Eagles Dealing with a Perception Problem at WR - Sports ...

Meanwhile, Roseman also said the team is still building toward being a championship contender, that they aren’t going all-in on any player because they aren’t at that point, yet.

The GM also continued to throw his support in the direction of quarterback Jalen Hurts and addressed the re-signing of defensive end Derek Barnett to a two-year contract.

“I think that perception of Derek is probably not fair,” Roseman said, as reported by NJ.com’s Chris Franklin. “The reality is that he is a guy that if you’re looking at a different team, you’d see a 26-year-old defensive end coming off not his best year, and we look at that and think that this is an opportunity.

"Obviously, his playing temperament is ideal. It fits Philly. He understands the perception of him and the 1,000 untimely moments. But this is a guy who certainly contributes to a great defensive line. We’ve seen it with us.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.