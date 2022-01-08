It's Going to Be a Preseason Game in Sub-Freezing Temperatures

The Eagles elevated 8 players from the practice squad hours before kickoff against the Cowboys and still have 11 key players on the COVID list

PHILADELPHIA – It’s going to basically be a preseason game played in sub-freezing temperatures.

Jason Kelce was the only one of the 12 Eagles placed on the COVID list earlier in the week to be activated, and that’s only so he can grow his consecutive games of starting games to 122 when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The other 11 stayed put, and the Eagles elevated eight players from the practice squad on Saturday to go along with the other two they brought up during the week – JaCoby Stevens and Cameron Malveaux.

The other eight were offensive tackles Kayode Awosika and Casey Tucker, tight ends Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai, defensive backs Jared Mayden and Mac McCain, linebacker Christian Elliss, and defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

Expect to see all of them playing in a relatively meaningless Week 18 matchup.

Still on the COVID list and not playing are tight ends Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, offensive lineman Nate Herbig, running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, cornerback Avonte Maddox, safeties Rodney McLeod and Marcus Epps, linebackers Genard Avery and Alex Singleton.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) were listed as questionable on Friday and will also likely sit this one out.

The Eagles have just two active running backs – rookie Kenny Gainwell and Jason Huntley.

Jalen Hurts is likely to sit as well, with Garnder Minshew running the show and perhaps Reid Sinnett seeing action as well.

Both the Eagles (9-7) and winners of four straight and the Cowboys (11-5 and NFC East champs) have already qualified for the playoffs and are playing simply to try to improve their seeds.

The Eagles can only rise as high as No. 6 while Dallas can potentially get to No. 2.

Dallas will be without several of its starters, including linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, running back Tony Pollard, cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse, and linebacker Keanu Neal.

The Cowboys did, however, activate tight end Blake Jarwin.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.