SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Jalen Hurts' Ability to Spark Eagles Should Earn him the Start against the Saints

Ed Kracz

Now what?

Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts?

Doug Pederson wouldn’t commit to going back to Wentz after the Eagles head coach decided to bench his starter and insert Hurts midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packer at Lambeau Field.

That might tell you the direction he is already leaning, and it isn’t Wentz.

Pederson said he went with Hurts to provide a spark, and there is no question Hurts provided that. He didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he came in cold and probably after weeks and weeks of not getting very many first-team reps.

“Listen, you gotta let me get through this game,” said Pederson. “You just heard me say we needed a spark in this game to try to get some things going. I’ve gotta get through injuries. I’ve gotta get through the tape.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided. Look, opportunity arose, and like I said, we just needed that opportunity to get us back into the football game, and we came up short.”

Will one of those factors be a second straight NFC East title fading deeper into the distance after the New York Giants went to Seattle and sprung a 17-12 upset?

Pederson is refusing to concede anything.

“I think as crazy as it sounds, we have four games left,” he said. “Anything is possible. We just have to continue to work and just fight each week and see what happens in the last month of the season.”

That reasoning may be why Pederson turns back to Wentz, because, presumably, despite the struggles of his starter, he still gives them the best chance to win.

Or does he?

You can question the rookie’s arm strength, his lack of much of an offseason to absorb the nuances of the offense, and whatever else you may think his limitations are, but there can be no denying that Hurts really gave the team a lift when he came in.

“Again, I gotta look at the tape and evaluate it,” said Pederson when asked to evaluate Hurts’ performance. “But he did some good things. Used his legs when he had to, made a really nice throw to Greg Ward. Got us back into this football game that we needed. That was the spark we needed to get back into this football game. But I’ll have to really evaluate the film to decide how he played overall.”

The final numbers - five completions, 109 passing yards, one TD, one interception, 29 yards rushing - don't tell the whole story. A spark is an intangible, something you have to recognize without numbers to back it up.

Here's some help for Doug, because the way I am leaning is that Hurts should start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

On his third play after entering the game, facing a third-and-four, the rookie QB threw a nifty pass down the left sideline to rookie Jalen Reagor for 34 yards.

Wentz had only completed one pass to a receiver in two-and-a-half quarters of work. Last week, just nine of his 25 completions went to receivers.

Here was Hurts dialing up completion to a receiver on just his third snap.

In the fourth quarter, he found another receiver, Greg Ward, for a 32-yard touchdown. The last receiver to catch a TD was Reagor on Nov. 1. 

Hurts began that drive by running for two first downs, with one a 10-yard run, the other a 13-yard gallop. On the same drive, he had completions of six yards to Dallas Goedert, 20 yards to Zach Ertz, and 13 to Alshon Jeffery.

Then less than two minutes after the Hurts to Ward connection, Reagor took a punt return to the house from 73 yards.

That’s a spark.

Sometime this week, Pederson will let everyone know who will start Sunday.

Whoever it is, the assignment will be difficult. 

The Saints have a Super Bowl-caliber defense that has allowed only one touchdown in its last 42 times on the field, and that came Sunday in the fourth quarter in a win over the Falcons.

It’s a tough task, for sure, something that will require a spark.

That is what Hurts showed he is capable of doing, and that is what this team, losers of four straight and sitting at 3-8-1, so desperately needs, not just for a quarter-and-a-half, but from start to finish.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Make the Grade by Turning to Jalen Hurts

The Eagles finally made the move from Carson Wentz to Jalen Hurts in the third quarter Sunday

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts Provides Spark, but Eagles Still Lose

It was the 4th straight loss for Philadelphia and, at 3-8-1, their season appears to be over without hope of winning the NFC East or making the playoffs for a fourth straight year

Ed Kracz

Zach Ertz Returns, Darius Slay will Play, and so Might Jordan Howard

Eagles' lineup will get a boost from tight end who has missed last five games, and Slay, who was questionable with a calf injury, expected to match up with Davante Adams

Ed Kracz

Eagles Try To Salvage Season with Accountability

Accountability is buzzword inside the Eagles organization this week

John McMullen

Jordan Howard's Elevation to Roster Could Signal Run-Heavy Attack in Green Bay

The RB had a big impact in Eagles' win against the Packers last year, and Sunday he is expected to make his 2020 Eagles debut after being promoted from practice squad

Ed Kracz

AN APPRECIATION: LeGarrette Blount Retires

The running back announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL, one of which came with the Eagles, a team he helped win a Super Bowl

Ed Kracz

WEEK 13: It Doesn’t Get Easier for Eagles with Aaron Rodgers, Powerful Packers

The Eagles went to Lambeau Field last year and surprised the Packers in an upset, but the two teams look vastly different this season

John McMullen

K'Von Wallace: A Storm is Coming

The Eagles rookie safety has patiently waited his turn and it may now, as well as for some other rookies if Eagles season continues to spiral

Ed Kracz

Eagles Defense Pleased to See Carson Wentz taking Ownership of Bad Play

“The first step is admitting that your bad and that’s what I love that Carson did,” said Brandon Graham; here's more

Ed Kracz

Soul-Searching Leads Doug Pederson to Surrender Some Play Calling

The Eagles head coach didn't say how much or little he let go of, but is trying to see if it will help spark his team

Ed Kracz