Jalen Hurts Covers Wide-Range of Topics in First Public Interview Since Playoff Loss

The Eagles QB addressed A.J. Brown, a season in which he has to show he's can be QB1 going forward, and much more

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts took center stage on Wednesday - literally on a stage, inside the auditorium at the Eagles’ training complex - for the first time since he limped into the interview room at James Raymond Stadium in Tampa Bay wearing a walking boot.

Nearly four months after that season-ending loss to the Bucs in the playoffs, Hurts looked refreshed. He wore a Sixers hat and a sweatshirt that read Jordan/Pippin in 96. The first thing he said was, “I think this is an exciting time to be an Eagle.”

A solid draft on the heels of some key free-agent signings certainly has heightened expectations. The acquisition of star WR A.J. Brown has sent those expectations even higher.

Hurts, of course, must make them become reality.

“I think the word for me has been consistency,” he said. “That’s my whole entire approach coming into Year 3 for me, being consistent. I look back on last year knowing there were games where I played at a very high level then there were games where it wasn’t the same.

“I think consistency in this league is everything. Ultimately the work is being put in now but that’ what we’re chasing, that’s what I’m chasing. I think consistency can make it become elite.”

The Eagles quarterback talked about the trade and his offseason of working out in Southern California, about returning to an offense that will have the same play-callers for a second straight time since his high school days, his long-term future as the team’s QB, and the offseason surgery to his foot.

Start there. The foot.

Hurts said, “it’s all good.”

He used even fewer words when asked whether or not he felt he played a part in influencing the Eagles’ decision to trade for his good friend, Brown.

“Potentially,” he said, then took a sip of water.

He, of course, gushed over Brown in a follow-up question later during his 12 minutes or so on stage: “He’s always been an excellent player since I’ve known him in college. Always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hand, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles, so he’s a great addition to a great receiver room we have now and I’m excited.”

Hurts opened up a bit about his offseason, some of which was spent in California working with Tom House and his group of QB whisperers.

“From a training approach, I’ve always been trying to find out what my way of doing things is in the offseason,” he said. “I’ve had opportunities to go back to Houston, I’ve been to Dallas, I’ve been to Florida, now had the opportunity to go out to California, so just the approach of taking the next step as a quarterback, whether that be function in the offense, running the offense, taking true command of the offense on the field, in the weight room, what am I eating, how much film am I watching, creating a schedule for myself and just practicing great discipline in what I do.”

Jalen Hurts enters the interview room in a walking boot after January's playoff loss in Tampa Bay. Jamie Apody/6ABC

Whatever methods he used, he said they didn’t involve any tweaks to his throwing motion.

He needs to hope whatever was done pays off, since this may be his final chance to prove that he can be the $30 to $35 million face of the franchise beyond this season.

The front office and coaching staff have backed him publicly.

Whether or not they have some doubts privately, and the presumption is, some who sit in the big chairs dos, Hurts has this year, these weapons that include Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and others to show he can get the job done.

“It’s my opportunity, it’s my team, so I’m ready to go,” said Hurts. “The work has been put in to go out there and achieve what we want to achieve."

The Eagles have been working out together since April 25. It’s the sort of spring work Hurts didn’t have in his first two years.

“We appreciate this time we have right now because this is the first true time we’ve had as a team to spend seven weeks together in the offseason program,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced this, so I find it very valuable being here with everybody, being with the coaches, being with the players, not having to bring them to Houston or Atlanta or wherever I am.

"Now we can work here, and we can all get on the same page now, so come training camp we’re rolling.”

Something else Hurts has never had is the same play-caller since high school. That too should be beneficial.

“It’s a feeling I never felt before,” he said. “The last time I had the same play-caller was my dad back in high school, so it’s all exciting. I think it’s an exciting time to be an Eagles fan and to be an Eagle. The only direction is to climb, and the only direction is to rise up. I think that’s the expectation for us, plain and simple.

“You can ask me about last year’s playoff game, but when we go into the year, we’re not going to be in the first round of playoffs. We want to get that opportunity right there in September. That’s something that’s earned.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.