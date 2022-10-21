Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot

The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn.

A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game.

More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter jacket for Columbia.

During the video, Hurts zips up his Columbia jacket, one he calls “sleek and stylish,” and says, “I’m Jalen Hurts, quarterback from Philadelphia, and today’s my day off.”

How does he spend it?

He goes for a hike.

“I think one thing people have to realize about anything you do in any profession is you have to be able to be at peace with yourself and find different ways to do that,” he said.

“Whether that’s talking to someone, writing your thoughts down, getting outside doing something. It’s up to that person to define what that is for them, but I do a lot of things just to be in tune with who I am.”

Find the video with this link

None of his teammates made a cameo hiking with him in the commercial but Hurts offered up whom he’d like to have by his side on a hike should something unforeseen happen.

“If I had to be stuck in the woods with one teammate, it would for be for sure Landon Dickerson, our left guard,” he said. “I know we’d make it out. I know if we fought a big grizzly bear or something like that, he’d handle it.”

Being outside is vital to Hurts, but being outside in Philly is different than being outside in Houston, where he grew up, and at his two college stops in the south, at Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Being outside and doing things outside I think is a way for me to decompress,” said Hurts. “Being in Philly, it’s a different outside, but I’m getting used to it. It’s cold. It’s cold. The wind, the snow. I had to learn how to use a shovel. I never had to shovel snow before, but that’s been something I’ve adjusted to, too.

“I know being from Houston, I grew up outside. We bought crawfish, we barbequed, we’d do all these things outside. I think being in Philly now, it’s a different type of outside, but I’m getting used to it.”

Hurts believes it’s an advantage to being outside in the cold.

“I embrace the weather, I embrace the cold,” he said. “I think for us being in Philly, it’s kind of an advantage for us because we’re going to have opportunities to practice in the cold and acclimate to it, so when we go to Chicago and have these home games in December, we’re ready for the weather.”

Hurts said the two coldest games he played in were during his rookie season with the Eagles in 2020 when the team traveled to Green Bay on Dec. 6 and when he was a senior at Oklahoma and had to go to Oklahoma State in a game on Nov. 21.

The game against the Packers was the final one Carson Wentz ever played for the Eagles after getting benched in favor of Hurts, who started the final four games of a 4-11-1 season.

NOTE: "Days Off” is an original series that features athletes and entertainers as they enjoy a day off from their respective sports.

It was launched a year ago and was born from Whistle's flagship original 'No Days Off' series that follows up-and-coming athletes and entertainers as they train to be the best in their respective fields.

Previous stories have been done on Marlon Humphrey, Enes Freedom, Ja Mortan, Iman Shumpert, and more.

You can find previous episodes here on Whistle's YouTube channel

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.