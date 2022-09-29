Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of Month as Awards Pile Up for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - The awards keep rolling in for the 3-0 Eagles.

Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday.

The honor comes on the heels of Brandon Graham winning the NFC Defensive Player of the Week a day earlier. Graham was the second straight Eagles player to win that award after Darius Slay picked it up the week prior.

Zech McPhearson got the award show started in Week 1 when he was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

This is why Hurts won:

He completed 66 of 98 pass attempts (67.3 percent) for an NFC-leading 916 yards with four touchdown passes for an NFC-best 106.5 rating over the league’s first three weeks.

He had 167 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in September, becoming the first player ever with at least 900 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in his team’s first three games of a season.

This is Hurts' first Offensive Player of the Month award. He is also the first Eagles quarterback to win it since Carson Wentz in October of his enchanted 2017 season.

Graham won the award for his performance against Washington when he recorded six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble.

“I love all the awards you get,” said Graham. “You never take them for granted. The work you put in every day, but it just made me more hungry to keep it coming, keep trying to help this team win, because by the end, that’s the real award that I want.”

It was Graham’s first player of the week award despite now playing in his 13th season. He didn’t win when he had a career-high three sacks against the New York Jets in 2019.

“I just feel good coming into the building knowing I helped the team win,” he said. “Even if I didn’t get the award, I still feel good coming in. Me and wifey talked about it and was like look how far you’ve come, especially after getting hurt.

"I tried to have the best attitude through that. I knew in my mind that was always dreamed of coming back and showing them I could still do it. This is just the first step of it.”

Tampa linebacker Devin White won the NFC Defensive Player of the Month with San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky earning the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

In the AFC, the monthly winners were Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram, and Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend.

Devin Lloyd won the Defensive Rookie of the Month and is a player the Eagles will see on Sunday when the linebacker visits Lincoln Financial Field in Sunday at 1 p.m.

Saints WR Chris Olave was the Offensive Rookie of the Month.

