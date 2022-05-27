James Bradberry, Boston Scott Credit Fans for Wanting to Play in Philly

The newly signed CB called the home crowd a "rowdy" bunch that he wants to play in front of and Scott opted to return for many reasons, including the fan base

PHILADELPHIA – Something about playing in the City of Brotherly Love for Eagles fans…

Some get it, some don’t.

It is a demanding fan base that can push competitors to achieve higher heights or wash them ashore on jagged rocks.

A reminder was served earlier this week by those who do get it. Or at least think they will.

Boston Scott certainly knows what it's like.

James Bradberry thinks he does.

Bradberry hasn’t played a game in Eagles’ colors, yet, but he has seen the atmosphere up close as a visitor on three occasions, once with Carolina and twice with the New York Giants.

The cornerback admitted that the Eagles’ scheme under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is something he believes he can thrive in and turn a one-year contract worth potentially $10 million, signed last week, into something longer and bigger next year, whether it's back in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field or elsewhere.

He was asked by SI Fan Nation's Eagles Today what else attracted him to the Eagles.

His response was two-fold.

First, he liked the roster that was being put into place.

Second, the fans.

“I think the team that they were building here, and also getting the opportunity to play in front of these fans,” Bradberry said. “I played in front of the fans a few times when I was in Carolina, and also in New York, and they’re a pretty rowdy bunch. So, I feel like it’ll be pretty fun.”

It will be fun, provided, of course, Bradberry does his job to the level expected of him. And that would be to play to the Pro Bowl level he has demonstrated in the past.

Scott will enter his fifth season with the Eagles after being signed off the practice squad of the New Orleans, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018, on Dec. 11, 2018.

Since then, Scott has played in 45 games for the Eagles.

He cited plenty of reasons for returning this season after a brief flirtation in free agency. Scott entered the new league year in March as a restricted free agent but wasn’t tendered a contract by the Eagles.

Instead, the two parties negotiated a deal to return for a little less money than he would have gotten had the team chosen to tender him.

“It’s where I’ve been able to make my mark,” Scott said about his decision to return on a deal that guarantees him $1.1 million but can ultimately be worth $2.25.

“I love the city of Philadelphia, I love the team, I love the organization, love the fans, and I really feel like Philadelphia has embraced me…

“I just feel like as I’ve been able to play, Philly has grown on me. The experiences that I’ve gone through, the people I’ve connected with, the connections I’ve made in this city, I just feel like it’s a second home for me.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.