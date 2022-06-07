James Bradberry's Addition is About Playmaking Not Process

Don't expect the addition of the veteran corner to affect how the Eagles play defense as much as how effective they play defense

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles cornerback group might be better with James Bradberry opposite Darius Slay but don't expect the way it plays to change all that much from when Steve Nelson was running opposite the team's star coverage player.

That's because the strengths of Nelson and Bradberry as players are similar in that both are better utilized in zone coverage. Meanwhile, the status quo remains at the other spots with Slay, as well as slot CB Avonte Maddox.

Slay confirmed the sentiment that few things will change schematically when talking at the NovaCare Complex last week.

“[The Bradberry addition] will not really change how we play because we believe in what coach wants to do," Slay said. "And we just do it."

Slay is referring to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is a little bit more zone-heavy than most in the NFL and places a large emphasis on two things above all else: generating turnovers and limiting explosive plays.

The easiest way to accomplish those things is to allow the CBs to keep their eyes on opposing quarterbacks. And that means plenty of Cover-2 and Cover-3 looks.

Where Gannon tends to give his veteran corners autonomy is with things like cushion because savvy cornerbacks like Slay and Bradberry tend to have a firm grasp of what they are capable of against various receivers.

“[Bradberry] does give us the ability to do whatever," said Slay. "We will continue to keep working on getting better."

In the spring it's all about building chemistry in the back seven as a whole, a group that could have as many as three or four new starters with safety Marcus Epps and perhaps linebackers Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean joining Bradberry.

"We’ve only been together for about two weeks, so I guess coach is still studying him and finding out what he likes and how he feels comfortable," Slay said. "We are all here as a group to help each other get better."

Bradberry, who signed a one-year deal that could reach as high as $10 million with the Eagles back in May after being released by the New York Giants, is generally regarded as one of the better zone-coverage corners in the league so he should fit in nicely to Gannon's strengths as a defensive play-caller.

Bradberry also may have an opportunity at a number of plays on the ball because QBs tend to stay away from Slay.

And playmaking, not process, is where Bradberry should make the most difference for the Eagles' defense.

"I hope he gets 20 picks, and I hope I get 20 picks,” Slay smiled. “I hope the whole defense gets 30 picks. It doesn’t matter to us. We are just out there trying to compete and will do what we can to win games. That’s what this is all about. We are ready for whatever. I’m not scared of any competition, and he is not scared of competition.

"We're eady for whatever.”

