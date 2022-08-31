Jason Kelce, James Bradberry Return to Practice, Miles Sanders Still Out

PHILADELPHIA – News was breaking left and right from the Eagles’ training facility on Wednesday afternoon.

Jalen Reagor was traded to Minnesota.

Former third-round pick and linebacker Davion Taylor was waived.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Veteran safety Anthony Harris accepted a demotion to the practice squad after being released a day earlier.

Perhaps lost in all the breaking news was the return of Jason Kelce to practice, and, oh yeah, newly acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was also on the practice fields.

Also back at practice was CB James Bradberry, who had missed more than a week with a groin injury.

Running back Miles Sanders, however, continues to miss practice with a hamstring injury. It’s been more than two weeks since he has practiced.

Kelce looks to be on track to start his 123rd straight game when the Eagles open the season in Detroit against the Lions after a cleanout procedure on his elbow just days after training camp began.

That’s not a big surprise, really.

Kelce’s grit and ability to play through pain have been well documented.

The Eagles, however, are in good hands whenever the day Kelce retires or should something unforeseen rise up to snap his streak of consecutive games played.

Rookie second-round pick Cam Jurgens stepped in as the starter and played extremely well.

The Eagles still have an open roster spot after trading Reagor and waiving Taylor and only adding Book.

They could be in the market for a punt returner since that was the job Reagor would have handled had he not been packaged in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that can de-escalate to a fifth-round selection if certain stats aren’t reached.

A source indicated that Roseman was seeking a fourth that could become a conditional third. Perhaps Minnesota adding a seventh was the sweetener.

