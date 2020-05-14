EagleMaven
Jason Kelce Offers Unique Perspective for Incoming Rookies

John McMullen

No one can really relate to what the NFL’s 2020 rookies are facing during the first virtual offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Jason Kelce can get as close as it gets.

The Eagles All-Pro center was a rookie back in 2011 and not exactly a premium one at that as a sixth-round selection out of the University of Cincinnati. More so, Kelce never got an offseason because the players were locked out by the owners that year as collective bargaining talks broke down.

“I got the playbook two days before we started training camp,” said Kelce while reminiscing on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Over the past decade, Kelce, 32, has developed from that late-round rookie pick into one of the most athletic and cerebral centers in league history who notched a third consecutive All-Pro nod after the 2019 season.

That athleticism is what gave Kelce a leg up as a rookie even with the late start.

“For me, part of it was a lucky situation,” said Kelce. (Then offensive line coach) Howard Mudd wanted a different center, a more athletic guy than what he had before. They were giving me an opportunity. And part of it is I’m a pretty smart, and cerebral guy.”

Those smarts enable Kelce to understand some of the hurdles the Eagles’ rookie offensive linemen will face whenever the NFL gets back to on-field work, a group that includes two draft picks in Auburn teammates Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho, the latter, like Kelce, a sixth-round pick.

“In some respects, it’s similar to the lockout year,” said Kelce, “but obviously this is even magnified because gyms have been closed, guys have struggled to find places to work out.”

The Eagles have done their best to help out their entire 90-man offseason roster from both a physical and mental standpoint, according to Kelce.

“The Eagles have done a phenomenal job of kind of facilitating ways for guys to get their work in,” the veteran said. “... Right now, the NFL has kind of given stipends to guys to get gym equipment at their houses. It’s a very small stipend, but it’s enough to where partnering with strength coaches, we’ve facilitated a way for everyone to get the workout and the physical preparation necessary.

“The mental aspect of it, we’re getting great work online with the virtual meetings and all that stuff. To be honest, that’s more beneficial for a lot of the young guys and the rookies. 

"That’s a big part for a lot of the guys who haven’t played a lot - getting the mental reps, seeing tape, seeing how to process things and what to look for, and being disciplined with your eyes.”

The optimism was also tempered with some realism from Kelce, however.

“It’s going to be a struggle for the young guys and rookies and even free agents,” he said. “More so for rookies, but you’re just going to have to hit it that much harder when everything does get cleared up.”

Kelce also mentioned the biggest benefit. When he was locked out as a rookie, Kelce wasn’t allowed any contact with the coaching staff. The 2020 rookies can at least meet with Jeff Stoutland virtually.

“The benefit for them is they’re at least getting the opportunity or will get the opportunity to meet with Stout, to meet with coaches, get playbooks, so they’ll be getting a lot more than I got during that offseason,” said Kelce.

OTAs and minicamps, where they are no pads or contact, are generally not where offensive linemen sharpen their tools either. The job description is defined by the pads and a physical nature.

“What we’re going to miss, for sure, is little technique things on the field. I think we’ll still be able to get that in training camp,” said Kelce. “I don’t think we’re going to miss it too much in OTAs, to be honest. 

"Maybe that’s because I’m an older guy and I’ve done it so many times. There’s no doubt that the younger guys get more from that than the older guys. I still gotta keep up on my craft on that as well. When all of that resumes, we’ll see.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

