Jason Peters Placed on IR with Toe Injury

It was only a matter of time before Jason Peters got hurt, and now he is.

The Eagles’ left tackle will be placed on Injured Reserve after an MRI revealed a significant toe injury.

A source confirmed the original report from the NFL's Ian Rapoport.

Peters had been listed as questionable with a foot issue on the team’s Friday injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game in San Francisco.

Peters was evaluated for a leg injury coming out the game with the Bengals and nothing serious was found. He then missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to an illness.

On Friday, he let the training staff know of some discomfort in his foot, so he was limited in practice. An MRI revealed the toe injury and he is expected to now miss multiple weeks.

Peters is the fourth starter on the Eagles’ offensive line to miss game time this season.

Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard never made it to the starting line after injuries during a June training session and in training camp, respectively.

Right tackle Lane Johnson missed the opener but has played in the last two games. Still, Johnson is bothered by on again, off again swelling in an ankle that was operated on in August.

Under normal circumstances, there is a chance that Johnson wouldn’t even be playing since full rest is probably the only way to cure the persistent swelling.

The Eagles will also be without left guard Isaac Seumalo for a second straight game and he is on the IR with a knee injury.

Clearly, this isn’t the line the Eagles envisioned in the offseason.

Peters, 38, was probably not even going to be on the team but was signed in mid-July to replace Brooks at right guard despite never playing that position in his previous 16 NFL seasons. He was then moved back to his more familiar left tackle post when Dillard tore a biceps muscle in camp.

Peters struggled in Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals, but now he won’t have a chance to redemption against the 49ers.

The Eagles’ options at left tackle are limited now.

Jordan Mailata is listed as the backup tackle behind on the Eagles’ depth chart.

Mailata saw his first NFL playing time in the opener, taking over for an injured Jack Driscoll against Washington and playing 18 offensive snaps.

During practice this week, practice squad rookie Prince Tega Wanogho was seen taking some reps at left tackle, but the Eagles would have to make a roster move by 4 p.m. Saturday to activate him.

Driscoll could also be an option at left tackle.

The Eagles will also be without several key players at various positions, including tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and CB Avonte Maddox (ankle).

