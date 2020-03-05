Joe Douglas Bears Some Responsibility for 2017

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas was Howie Roseman’s right-hand man for much of his four seasons with the Eagles as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Roseman had the final say in draft matters, so the Eagles’ general manager must take the fall for the class of 2017 that, so far, has gone bust. Douglas’ role cannot be overlooked, though.

During the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Douglas was asked about his influence on the Philly roster.

“Listen, I think quite honestly I think in any successful organization it really is more of a collaborative effort,” said Douglas. “I don't think it's really appropriate to pull out individual contributions because those decisions are so hard and we all really work together across football operations to make sure that we can make the best decisions on the roster."

The decisions weren’t the best in 2017.

Running back Donnel Pumphrey, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, receivers Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson have washed out, Derek Barnett hasn’t broken out, and the jury is still out on Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas. Then there’s Nathan Gerry, who is a solid player, but more suited for a backup role at this point.

Douglas is spending his first full offseason with the Jets and will make the final call in this year’s draft.

“It is exciting,” said Douglas. “It is everything you dream about when you get into this profession, one day standing up here and helping build a team. Back then, it was more behind the scenes.

"Now it’s a little more up front. It’s been great. Just getting with (Jets coach) Adam (Gase) daily, meeting with our coaches. I’m really excited to be with those guys at the combine and doing the UFA evaluations.”

The Jets have plenty of needs, and some coincide with what the Eagles need, such as receivers and cornerbacks. New York also need offensive linemen.

Douglas had good things about the man who took his place with the Eagles, Andy Weidl, who was elevated into Douglas’ title.

When Douglas left for New York, he wanted to bring Weidl along with him. Then the Eagles promoted him.

“Andy is as consistent of an evaluator as you’ll find,” said Douglas. “He’s looking for tough guys. He’s looking for guys that are dynamic playmakers, explosive playmakers. He’s one of the best evaluators in the NFL.”

Weidl is fortunate that in his first year there are believed to be an ample supply of playmakers in the draft.

Douglas was asked what he believes the traits present in a can’t miss receiver prospect, and given how closely he worked with Roseman, and how much he liked Weidl, his philosophy can’t be far off from what the two Eagles’ personnel movers believe.

“I think there’s all different shapes and sizes,” said Douglas. “God didn’t make many Julio Jones’ and Calvin Johnsons’, so you’ve got to be able to work with the positives of each player.

"Ideally, you are looking for an explosive trait, you are looking for ball skills, you’re looking for a lot of things, and it has got to be the right fit within the offensive scheme.”

Douglas learned the hard way some of the scheme fits aren’t always fits.