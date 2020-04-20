John McMullen's 1.0 and Only Mock Draft

NFL teams are looking for impactful players during the draft so why not try to be impactful when it comes to the cottage industry of mock drafts?

Only one is needed because the best and only somewhat real snapshot you get is in the days before the process. The boards are stacked and most of the league’s general managers and personnel people have unveiled the scant few nuggets they are going to.

Ultimately, you’re still throwing darts at the board in many circumstances but at least the blindfolds are off.

So alert @oldtakesexposed and get ready to have some fun. It’s McMullen’s annual 1.0 and only mock draft:

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The only real question here was in regard to Burrow potentially pulling an Eli Manning and steering himself away from an organization that doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to supporting its players and coaches. That’s not happening and the quarterback coming off the best college season in history is headed back home to the Buckeye State.

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State

Look at what Nick Bosa, ironically the No. 2 overall pick out of OSU last year, did as the final piece of the puzzle on a talented defensive line in San Francisco. Now it’s Young’s turn inside the Beltway as he will join former first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne, Montez Sweat and potentially Ryan Kerrigan to form a murderer’s row on the East Coast. If anything, Young is a more polished prospect than Bosa.

3. Miami Dolphins (trade with Detroit) — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Lions are obviously trying to convince Miami and the LA Chargers to move up to ensure they get the quarterback they want, confident in the knowledge that Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah will still be there for them despite dropping a few spots. With a ton of draft capital, the Dolphins will bite and chose the safe route, Oregon’s Justin Herbert over Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

4. New York Giants—Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Giants are also trying to trade out understanding they will get an offensive tackle they are comfortable with or hybrid defensive star Isaiah Simmons but the Lions are obviously in a better position. In the end, Dave Gettleman is old school and realizes he needs to improve up front to better maximize the potential of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Draft boards around the league are convoluted when it comes to the top tackles but the Giants will choose the highest floor in Wirfs vs. the highest ceiling in Louisville’s Mekhi Becton.

5. Detroit Lions (trade with Miami) — Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Bob Quinn is trying to get the player he wants, along with another asset. It’s hard to imagine Miami giving up its final first-round pick to go up only two spots but No. 39 overall seems like the sweet spot. That scenario means the replacement for Darius Slay opposite another newcomer in Desmond Trufant, along with another meaningful contributor early in the second round.

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

All of the uncertainty surrounding Tua is about his health so he’s tough to project because you have no idea which organizations have flagged him for medical reasons. The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor as their bridge but need the future and a face of the franchise in a city that may not care that much about the top team in town, never mind No. 2.

7. Carolina Panthers — Isaiah Simmons, Hybrid, Clemson

It should come down to Auburn DT Derrick Brown and Simmons for the Panthers, who have quite a few holes on defense. In the era of positionless players, which is becoming a buzzword in the scouting community, Matt Rhule will take the innovation path and try to make Simmons a star Swiss Utility Knife.

8. Arizona Cardinals — Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

The Cardinals now have Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald so how about making sure Murray has some time time to get two future Hall of Famers the football? The Cards re-signed D.J. Humphries to play left tackle so Wills is the better fit over Georgia’s Andrew Thomas or Louisville’s Mekhi Becton because of his versatility. He could step in right away as a polished RT or slip inside and play guard if Marcus Gilbert holds up.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

There has been a lot of smoke in NFL circles about Henderson going far earlier than expected and even challenging Okudah at the top of many CB boards around the league. The Jags seems like the most likely team to make this move early.

10. Cleveland Browns — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

With Andrew Berry back in Cleveland, the scuttlebutt is that the Browns are back in the accumulating assists business, but if the board does fall this way and Thomas is still available, the Browns will make the pick.

11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The OT run continues with Becton and our old friend Joe Douglas. This might be the biggest boom-or-bust scenario at the top of the draft in that Becton’s ceiling is higher than the Empire State Building. He’s got amazing athleticism at over 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds and could keep Sam Darnold sleeping soundly at night.

12. Las Vegas Raiders — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

I hate going conventional with Mike Mayock, who always has something up his sleeve. Last year it was Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall and the whispers around Denzel Mims are real. I can’t get myself to bypass the top receiver even with Mayock.

13. San Francisco 49ers — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers are open for business here and want out to get back into Day 2 of the draft. This could be a legitimate trade-up spot for the Eagles had Lamb lasted or a number of other teams if Tua does fall. The late heat check with the perceived fourth QB - Utah State’s Jordan Love - isn’t strong enough. Forced to stay put, the Niners will take Ruggs. Can you imagine 4.27 speed stretching the field in Kyle Shanahan’s heavy play-action attack?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Tom Brady is in Central Florida now in case you missed the news and protecting a 43-year-old quarterback is paramount. The Bucs already have enough weapons and Jones’ strength coming out is pass pro.

15. Denver Broncos — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

John Elway is going to find out really quickly about Drew Lock by adding Jefferson, one of the class’ top route runners, opposite Courtland Sutton. This may surprise people with Alabama's Jerry Jeudy on the board but Jefferson is highly thought of in NFL circles.

16. Atlanta Falcons — K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU

The skinny coming out of Atlanta is that Thomas Dimitroff wants to move up for cornerback C.J. Henderson as the replacement for Desmond Trufant. If he can’t get that done, pressure off the edge is seemingly always an issue with the Falcons and adding Chaisson to Dante Fowler gives Dan Quinn some options.

17. Dallas Cowboys — Xavier McKinney, safety, Alabama

The Cowboys have to rebuild their secondary and the word is they are enamored with McKinney, a versatile poor man’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

18. Miami Dolphins — Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, Penn State

I’m not in love with the edge rushers in this draft but the value of the position always pushes guys up a bit. Gross-Matos belongs in the late twenties but the Dolphins have a need and enough picks to take chances.

19. Las Vegas Raiders — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

A precipitous fall for a top-10 talent due to the runs on offensive tackles and receivers.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Let’s be honest, Gardner Minshew isn’t the future for the Jaguars but Trevor Lawrence might be and having Jeudy with a year under his belt waiting sounds like a good plan.

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The drought is over. The Eagles simply need more at LB to deal with Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

22. Minnesota Vikings — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

When Rick Spielman moved on from Everson Griffen and three veteran cornerbacks you can bet assurances were made to Mike Zimmer. A three-technique to pair with Danielle Hunter comes here. The CB will come three slots later.

23. New England Patriots — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

I simply refuse to believe Bill Belichick isn’t adding a quarterback and Love is raw but has a tremendously high ceiling. Getting him a solid program could be the difference.

24. New Orleans Saints — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Saints brought back Malcolm Jenkins at safety and should consider keeping Fulton in-state to team up opposite Marshon Lattimore.

25. Minnesota Vikings — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

While many will not understand this, a new triumvirate of Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and Terrell will quickly solve the Vikings CB woes.

26. Miami Dolphins — Austin Jackson, OT, USC

A quarterback and a left tackle to team together for years is a nice formula.

27. Seattle Seahawks — A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and John Schneider is trading down and likely out of the first round. The Seahawks need an edge rusher but will likely sign veteran Everson Griffen but for now, we will mock Epenesa to them.

28. Baltimore Ravens — Patrick Queen, linebacker, LSU

The rest of the NFL making it too easy on the Ravens to get perhaps the best LB in the draft.

29. Tennessee Titans — Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The replacement for Jack Conklin as both Georgia tackles end up as first-rounders.

30. Green Bay Packers — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

The YAC machine with the 6-foot-9 wingspan is a perfect fit opposite Devante Adams for an aging Aaron Rodgers.

31. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with San Francisco 49ers ) — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

And here we go. The Eagles get what they want, a young receiving prospect who can win in space. Betting Reagor lasts to No. 53 in the second round isn’t something Philadelphia can afford to do and giving up that selection and No. 103 overall gives the Niners the Day 2 picks they want.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (trade with Kansas City Chiefs) — Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The fifth-year option is always huge for quarterbacks and the Steelers need the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. They come up from No. 49 to get a player for the modern era who excels in off-schedule offense.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every day on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, Every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio, and every weekday on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenNFL