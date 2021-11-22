Knee Injuries Expected to Sideline Davion Taylor, Jordan Howard

The Eagles are likely to be without both players against the Giants this week, and Taylor's absence may be longer

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will likely be without starting linebacker Davion Taylor and running back Jordan Howard against the New York Giants this week, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Both players suffered sprained knees during the 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and Taylor's absence from the lineup is expected to be more extended than Howard.

"Davion has a knee sprain," said the coach on Monday. "Most likely he's going to be headed to IR (injured reserve), most likely as we get more information," Sirianni said at his Monday afternoon press conference. "Jordan Howard, he also has a knee sprain. ... Most likely he'll be out this week. Don't know that for sure yet. Has a chance to play next week (against the New York Jets)."

Moving Taylor to IR would mean the second-year player would miss at least three games which would be consecutive road games at MetLife Stadium against the Giants and Jets as well as the to-be-determined encounter against the Washington Football Team on either Dec. 18 or 19 after the team's bye.

Taylor would then be eligible to return when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 26.

MORE: Thoughts on 10 Players after Eagles Beat Saints - Sports ...

Taylor played just seven snaps against the Saints before leaving with an injury.

His defensive presence since ascending to the starting job on Oct. 14 against Tampa Bay has brought a physicality to the defense that both Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon covet.

Former starter Alex Singleton is expected to take over for Taylor, who has also missed time this season with a calf injury and a bone bruise in his knee.

Howard has been a big part of the team's running game since an opportunity arose due to a Miles Sanders ankle injury.

The veteran was first elevated from the practice squad for consecutive games against Detroit and the LA Chargers. He was then given a 53-man roster spot for last week's game at Denver.

MORE: T.J. Edwards Grows Into Role, Earns One-Year Contract Extension

Over the four games Howard has played this season, he has run for 274 yards on just 51 carries with three touchdowns. As a whole, the Eagles offense has run for 200-or-more yards in three of the four games Howard has played this season.

Without Howard against the Giants, rookie Kenny Gainwell will likely be back in the mix of a committee that will also include Sanders and Giants-killer Boston Scott.

Gainwell was active for his first 10 games as a pro before being a healthy scratch against the Saints due to the recent efficacy of Howard and Scott.

Howard was injured in the third quarter against New Orleans on a seven-yard run.

In other injury news, Sirianni noted special teams star Shaun Bradley has a sprained shoulder but will be listed as day-to-day and has a chance to play this week.

Starting cornerback Darius Slay, meanwhile, is in the concussion protocol.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.