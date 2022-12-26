Lane Johnson Expected to Miss Final Two Regular-Season Games, per Report

The Eagles are hopeful he can return for the playoffs; Nick Sirianni will speak Monday afternoon

Lane Johnson has played his final sap of the regular season, per a report that tests on the Eagles' right tackle revealed a torn tendon in the abdominal area in Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The report, from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, indicated that the Eagles are hopeful the four-time Pro Bowler will return for the postseason.

It’s a big blow to what is arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, and to Johnson, who hadn’t given up a sack in an NFL-record 928 pass attempts.

He was part of an effort that held the Cowboys without a sack on Saturday. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence couldn’t bring down backup quarterback Garner Minshew even once.

Jack Driscoll is expected to start for Johnson. He played the final 11 snaps for him on Saturday.

Also, reporters in Dallas saw slot cornerback Avonte Maddox in a walking boot after suffering a toe injury in the first half and wasn’t able to return. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis will likely be in concussion protocol this week after being evaluated for a head injury early in the game and not returning.

Injuries are striking at a most inopportune time for an Eagles team that needs only one more win over the final two games to wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

If they get the top seed, they would receive a first-round bye and their playoff run wouldn't begin until the weekend of Jan. 21 at home.

That would give Johnson more time to heal.

The Eagles missed an opportunity to clinch everything in Dallas with four turnovers and the inability to pull out a victory at the end of the game despite having a first down at the Dallas 19 in the final 30 seconds.

Already without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the Eagles could get help on the defense for Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has missed the required four games on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. Whether or not he is well enough to return to play against the team that traded him to Philly after training camp won’t be known until probably later in the week when the Eagles could open the 21-day.

Head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to speak to reporters on Monday afternoon around 2:45.