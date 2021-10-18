Lane Johnson Ready to Return, Tweets About Struggling with Depression, Anxiety

The Eagles RT indicated he is ready to rejoin his teammates after missing previous three games

Lane Johnson is returning to the Eagles.

The right tackle took to Twitter for a brief statement, which shed light on a personal matter that kept him out of the team’s previous three games and also to announce that he is ready to come back to the team.

“I am excited to re-join my teammates & coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world,” his statement said.

The statement began with this:

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life.

“Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone.”

Brandon Brooks admitted to struggling with anxiety years ago and has been outspoken about his struggles getting it under control. The disorder has cost Brooks some games in the past when he woke up on game day feeling physically ill.

Johnson and Brooks have played beside each other on the offensive line since Brooks arrived from the Houston Texans as a free agent in 2016 and the two are good friends off the field.

Johnson was scratched from the lineup just two hours prior to the Eagles’ Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. His absence was described as a personal matter.

Team officials and teammates declined to discuss the nature of the personal matter the past couple of weeks.

Jack Driscoll, who had been practicing at right guard all week in preparation of taking Brooks’ spot at right guard, was suddenly moved to right tackle to cover for Johnson against the Chiefs and Nate Herbig was plugged in at right guard.

Johnson then missed the next two games.

Jordan Mailata, who had missed the previous two games with a knee sprain, took over for Johnson the last two weeks at right tackle with Andre Dillard manning the left tackle spot.

Mailata was given a contract extension prior to the opener to be the left tackle of the present and future but said he would play anywhere the coaches asked him to play.

With Johnson's return imminent, probably this week as the Eagles (2-4) prepare to travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2), Mailata will likely return to his left tackle post and Dillard to the bench.

Dillard, however, played extremely well in four games at left tackle, giving the Eagles confidence should they need to call upon him again, or maybe even try to deal the 2019 first-round before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

