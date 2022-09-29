Miles Sanders a Full Participant; Trey Sermon Could Make Eagles Debut

PHILADELPHIA – Trey Sermon sat in his locker on Thursday afternoon thoroughly engrossed in his iPad.

There was no sign of Boston Scott. Minutes later, when the Eagles spilled onto the practice field, there was still no sign of Scott.

The running back turned up on the injury for a second day with a rib injury.

Barring a recovery, it’s looking like Scott may not be available for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Scott can’t go, Sermon may be putting to use what he was watching on his iPad in his debut with the Eagles.

The role probably wouldn’t be too big. Scott, after all, played just seven snaps last week in the win over Washington.

The good news at the RB spot is that Miles Sanders was a full participant after being listed as limited on Wednesday with a hip injury.

Sanders is the workhorse and Sermon’s presence if it happens, won’t change that. He has carried the ball 45 times for 22 yards (4.9 yards per carry average) and one TD. The yardage total is tops on the team, ahead of Jalen Hurts’ 167.

Also, CB Darius Slay (back) was a full a participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday. At the same time, WR DeVonta Smith (back) was a full go Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Guard Landon Dickerson (foot) was limited for a second straight day while cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and DT Milton Williams (knee) were limited.

As for Sermon, the 6-0, 215, former Oklahoma and Ohio State product, certainly fits the big back profile that this team could use.

The Eagles will see a big back in the Jaguars’ James Robinson, who isn’t as tall as Sermon, at 5-9, but weighs 219. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season with three touchdowns already.

Robinson was undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020; Sermon was a third-round pick of the 49ers a year later but released after having only one year to prove himself to the coaching staff in San Fran.

“It definitely caught me by surprise, especially how I felt training camp was going, but again the NFL is a business and I’m just focused on now and focused on this opportunity here,” said Sermon on Sept. 7.

“As I continue to learn the system, get more comfortable in it, I definitely know that I fit well and will definitely be effective in this system. I just have to take it day by day, continue to learn the playbook and once I get my opportunity, I know I’ll be ready.”

That opportunity may arrive Sunday.

