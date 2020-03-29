EagleMaven
MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Get Ready for 1-2 WR Punch

Ed Kracz

This is my third crack at doing an Eagles-centric mock draft.

Before getting started, a reminder: It is only meant to entertain. There should be no wagering, though if I get any of these picks right, you’ll hear about it for the rest of your life.

Here we go with Mock Draft 3.0:

ROUND ONE, 21

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Let’s assume the Eagles don’t/can’t trade up for the Big Three. There are plenty of options here and I’m switching away from Denzel Mims because, well so what if Jefferson is considered more of a slot option after operating last year in the offense of Joe Brady, now the OC in Carolina? Use him there until he can develop on the outside, which may take some time since it is unlikely there will be any OTAs or minicamp. Maybe not even much of a training camp.

Previous: Mims, WR, Baylor.

ROUND TWO, 53

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: Love the athleticism, the yards after catch and the long wingspan of 81 inches. This is the kind of value pick that should be available at this spot given the depth of the receiver class. He’s an outside pass catcher who is also one of the best punt returners in the nation.

Previous: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Ryne.

ROUND THREE, 103

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming: The Eagles had just a handful of top-30 visits before travel restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19. Wilson was one of them, which should make the Eagles feel more comfortable drafting him. And linebacker is a must have, even after signing Jatavis Brown in free agency.

Previous: Jeff Gladney (at No. 85, which was traded to Lions for Darius Slay), CB, TCU; Troy Dye, LB, Oregon.

ROUND FOUR, 127

Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida: Connor Barwin, who is a special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman, fell in love with Greenard at the Senior Bowl. He is raw, and the last raw rusher taken from Florida, Alex McCalister in 2016’s seventh round, didn’t work out well at all. Still, at 6-4 263, Greenard had 10 sacks last year, his only season with the Gators after two years and 9.5 sacks with Louisville.

Previous: Nick Harris, IOL, Washington.

ROUND FOUR, 145

Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan: Runyan’s best position in the pros will probably be at guard, but he played tackle at Michigan and it isn’t out of the question that the bright and versatile son of a former Eagles mauler of the same name can even be trained at center. When you are looking for depth after losing two players on the OL in Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, why not take a player who can play at least two, and maybe three positions on the offensive line?

Previous: Kalija Lipscomb, Receiver, Vanderbilt.

ROUND FOUR, 146

Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia: Robinson left school early after he was kicked out of school after a student code of conduct violation involving academic fraud. He tried to enter the transfer portal was not in good academic standing, so he entered the XFL draft. He played well in the XFL, well enough that he could be gone before this pick. He has good size at 6-1, 202, and comes from a college that the Eagles are familiar with, which could be important when it comes time to checking in on the situation that led to his trouble at WVU.

Previous: Raquan Williams, DL, Michigan State

ROUND FIVE, 168

La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida. The Eagles will likely take a running back at some point on the third day of the draft. It could be Perrine or, a round earlier, someone like Boston College’s A.J. Dillon, UCLA’s Joshua Kelley, Louisiana Tech’s Elijah Mitchell, or Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Dillon would probably require a fourth-round investment and maybe Mitchell could be had in the sixth round. Either way, Philly figures to grab a runner.

Previous: L’Jarius Sneed, Safety/Cornerback, Louisiana Tech, with pick traded to Lions for Slay; Elijjah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette, Running back.

ROUND SIX, 190

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple: Worth a chance this late, if only because he has the size at 6-0, 195 to perhaps move to safety at some point.

Previous: Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton.

Inside Howie Roseman's Trade Philosophy

Trade for Darius Slay gave Eagles more bang for the buck from a financial point of view than doing a deal for DeAndre Hopkins would have

John McMullen

Has Howie Roseman Fixed Eagles Secondary?

Revisiting the decisions of years past made by the team's general manager when it has come to addressing the defensive backfield

Ed Kracz

Eagles 5 Needs With NFL Draft Approaching

Here is the view from Sports Illustrated and MMQB on every NFL teams' needs and my take on what the Eagles must still must find as free agency slows down

Ed Kracz

Youth Movement Should Preclude McCoy Reunion

Receiver DeSean Jackson is making no secret of his desire to get the running back, and his close friend, back to Philly

John McMullen

Eagles Need to Find Way to Pay Zach Ertz

If the team cannot extend the contract of one of the best tight ends in the NFL, they should trade him before it's too late

Ed Kracz

Handicapping the Eagles' CB2 Race

General manager Howie Roseman said Sidney Jones must have a prove it year, while speaking glowingly of Avonte Maddox but not so much about Rasul Douglas

John McMullen

Nate Sudfeld Still Seeking Experience

Gaining that experience has not been easy for the so-far career backup

John McMullen

Eagles Embrace Age of Positionless Player

Team is going in the direction of NBA, where there are no longer set positions for its players, and defensive back Jalen Mills is a case in point, per general manager Howie Roseman

John McMullen

Howie Roseman: Can't Fix Everything

Eagles general manager knew there were plenty of holes to fill on roster and, while he may not have addressed the WR position, yet, he certainly did on defense

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman Talks About WR Position

Eagles general manager spoke on a conference call, with some interesting comments about Alshon Jeffery and DeAndre Hopkins among others

Ed Kracz