MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Get Ready for 1-2 WR Punch

This is my third crack at doing an Eagles-centric mock draft.

Before getting started, a reminder: It is only meant to entertain. There should be no wagering, though if I get any of these picks right, you’ll hear about it for the rest of your life.

Here we go with Mock Draft 3.0:

ROUND ONE, 21

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Let’s assume the Eagles don’t/can’t trade up for the Big Three. There are plenty of options here and I’m switching away from Denzel Mims because, well so what if Jefferson is considered more of a slot option after operating last year in the offense of Joe Brady, now the OC in Carolina? Use him there until he can develop on the outside, which may take some time since it is unlikely there will be any OTAs or minicamp. Maybe not even much of a training camp.

Previous: Mims, WR, Baylor.

ROUND TWO, 53

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: Love the athleticism, the yards after catch and the long wingspan of 81 inches. This is the kind of value pick that should be available at this spot given the depth of the receiver class. He’s an outside pass catcher who is also one of the best punt returners in the nation.

Previous: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Ryne.

ROUND THREE, 103

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming: The Eagles had just a handful of top-30 visits before travel restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19. Wilson was one of them, which should make the Eagles feel more comfortable drafting him. And linebacker is a must have, even after signing Jatavis Brown in free agency.

Previous: Jeff Gladney (at No. 85, which was traded to Lions for Darius Slay), CB, TCU; Troy Dye, LB, Oregon.

ROUND FOUR, 127

Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida: Connor Barwin, who is a special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman, fell in love with Greenard at the Senior Bowl. He is raw, and the last raw rusher taken from Florida, Alex McCalister in 2016’s seventh round, didn’t work out well at all. Still, at 6-4 263, Greenard had 10 sacks last year, his only season with the Gators after two years and 9.5 sacks with Louisville.

Previous: Nick Harris, IOL, Washington.

ROUND FOUR, 145

Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan: Runyan’s best position in the pros will probably be at guard, but he played tackle at Michigan and it isn’t out of the question that the bright and versatile son of a former Eagles mauler of the same name can even be trained at center. When you are looking for depth after losing two players on the OL in Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, why not take a player who can play at least two, and maybe three positions on the offensive line?

Previous: Kalija Lipscomb, Receiver, Vanderbilt.

ROUND FOUR, 146

Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia: Robinson left school early after he was kicked out of school after a student code of conduct violation involving academic fraud. He tried to enter the transfer portal was not in good academic standing, so he entered the XFL draft. He played well in the XFL, well enough that he could be gone before this pick. He has good size at 6-1, 202, and comes from a college that the Eagles are familiar with, which could be important when it comes time to checking in on the situation that led to his trouble at WVU.

Previous: Raquan Williams, DL, Michigan State

ROUND FIVE, 168

La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida. The Eagles will likely take a running back at some point on the third day of the draft. It could be Perrine or, a round earlier, someone like Boston College’s A.J. Dillon, UCLA’s Joshua Kelley, Louisiana Tech’s Elijah Mitchell, or Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Dillon would probably require a fourth-round investment and maybe Mitchell could be had in the sixth round. Either way, Philly figures to grab a runner.

Previous: L’Jarius Sneed, Safety/Cornerback, Louisiana Tech, with pick traded to Lions for Slay; Elijjah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette, Running back.

ROUND SIX, 190

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple: Worth a chance this late, if only because he has the size at 6-0, 195 to perhaps move to safety at some point.

Previous: Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton.