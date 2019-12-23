Much-Maligned Sidney Jones Makes Another Big Play

PHILADELPHIA – The last two weeks it has been the Eagles’ offense that charged down the field in the fourth quarter and overtime to pull a win from the jaws of defeat. On Sunday, it was the defense’s turn.

This was a crowning achievement for group that had struggled the past two weeks. Not against the Dallas Cowboys, who needed a win at Lincoln Financial Field to wrap up its second straight NFC East title.

Now, it will be the Eagles who can win the division by beating the New York Giants next Sunday (4:25 p.m.) in North Jersey.

“We knew coming in here that Dallas, they were coming off a great win last week against the Rams, 250 something yards rushing,” said head coach Doug Pederson.

“Being able to shut that down to some degree, it’s a pride thing each week. This is a great offense. They can score points. To keep them out of the end zone, hold them to three kicks like they did, stop them on fourth downs, hats off to the defense.”

Yes, that’s all the Cowboys could score – three field goals. They could only run for 54 yards, 47 of them from Ezekiel Elliott on 13 carries.

“That was the number one thing, stopping the run, not let Zeke have too much time back there,” said defensive lineman Brandon Graham.

That fourth down stop, though, was perhaps the play of the game, and it was made by none other than cornerback Sidney Jones.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott launched a ball into the end zone toward Michael Gallup on fourth down from the Eagles’ 23-yard line. Jones was in great position to defend the ball, and the play even survived a booth review for pass interference.

“Game on the line, we know we have to make a play,” said Jones. “That’s what this team is, resilient, just keep fighting. They were close to the end zone, usually they take shots in the end zone so I was prepared for a deep route. They needed a touchdown. Game was on the line and I was prepared for the deep ball.”

Jones is showing his resiliency. He hasn’t seen the field much this past month, but he has now made two big plays in the past three weeks.

The first came against the Giants when he broke up a third-and-three pass to Darius Slayton shortly after the Eagles tied the game at 17-17 late in the fourth quarter.

Then came the play against the Cowboys.

“Anytime you have the late-game wins the way we have the last two weeks, now (Sunday) the defense making a huge play at end of game, it’s someone different making the big play kind of every week, but you can just feel that belief that guys say, ‘We’re going to get this done, we’re going to win this game we’re going to find a way,’ and we did that again.”

Jones has been one of the more maligned Eagles on that side of the ball since, well, since Brandon Graham.

Everyone labeled Graham a bust after his first couple of years in the league, when he was a first-round draft pick in 2010. Sidney Jones wasn’t a first-round pick, but he was a highly touted second-round selection that is now wearing that Scarlet ‘B’ for bust.

“Sidney came in and made a helluva play,” said Graham. “I’m so happy for him, man, things are turning around. I know the feeling. All he has to do is keep staying ready and I think that boy’s doing good. He’s hungry. He wants to prove it and that prove- it mentality will help all of us, keep that chip on your shoulder.”

Graham said he talked to Jones before the play.

“Hopefully they get that one because I was mic’ed up,” said Graham. “I let him know it was his turn. I told him to make a play and get us off the field, get a pick-six, but a fourth down stop is even better.”