Nelson Agholor is now an Ex-Eagle

Ed Kracz

Nelson Agholor is moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a one-year contract with Jon Gruden’s team on Saturday.

The now-former Eagles receiver spent five years in Philly after being drafted in the first-round out of USC. Agholor, who turns 27 in May, will try to benefit from a fresh start in a new NFL city.

For his Eagles career, Agholor had 224 receptions for 2,515 and 18 touchdowns in 91 games.

Agholor struggled with drops throughout his time in Philly, but in 2017, with Mike Groh as the team’s receiver coach, was able to put it all together to enjoy his finest season as a pro.

That year, Agholor had 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He had nine catches in the team’s Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

He had more catches the following season with 64 in 2018 with 736 yards and four scores. This past year, however, was a struggle, not only with drops but also injury.

Agholor missed the final five games and the wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury, ending the year with just 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

After the season, he said he had hoped to avoid surgery. Progress on his recovery is unknown, and the Raiders may not know much more since the NFL is preventing teams and players from traveling due to the spread of COVID-19.

Agholor is the fifth Eagles free agent to leave, joining safety Malcolm Jenkins (Saints), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dolphins), running back Jordan Howard (Dolphins) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions).

The Eagles were already expected to be involved heavily with rebuilding their receiver corps this offseason. So far, they haven’t made a move at the position in free agency, but the draft is loaded with talented pass catchers.

Will Parks is Headed Home to Eagles

Eagles continue to add to the defensive backfield, signing a safety two days after they traded for cornerback Darius Slay

John McMullen

Eagles Add Athletic LB Jatavis Brown

Brown is a bit undersized, but is athletic enough to have helped the Chargers after being drafted by them in fifth round back in 2016

John McMullen

Safety Malcolm Jenkins Says Good-Bye

Eagles decided to part ways with the veteran safety, and Jenkins wrote a farewell in the Players Tribune, which is well worth the read and can be found here.

Ed Kracz

The Reason for Eagles Youth Movement

The front office had to notice the energy and enthusiasm the younger players brought to the team during last year's four-game winning streak, and how Carson Wentz brought it all together. Now it's a matter of trusting the youth.

Ed Kracz

Eagles Still Doing Safety Dance

The team will try Jalen Mills there, but they are far from done in remaking the safety position after letting go of Malcolm Jenkins

Ed Kracz

What's Next for the Eagles?

So far, the team has addressed primarily the defense in free agency

John McMullen

Eagles Likely to Remain Status Quo at LB

Jim Schwartz's defense usually only uses one linebacker on the field, and the team is high on the ones they have on the roster

Ed Kracz

Zach Ertz Reportedly Turned Down Extension

Could that mean the Eagles tight end has become trade bait, since his contract now has just two years left to run and he will be 30 later this year? Here's more:

Ed Kracz

Eagles Trade for then Sign Darius Slay

General manager Howie Roseman landed one of the top cornerbacks in the league, just days after missing out on top free agent CB Byron Jones.

Ed Kracz

Numbers Say Eagles Didn't Want Malcolm Jenkins

At 32 and having played in 96 straight games and virtually every snap, the wear and tear may have been to great for team to risk more money on veteran safety

John McMullen