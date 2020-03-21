Nelson Agholor is now an Ex-Eagle

Nelson Agholor is moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a one-year contract with Jon Gruden’s team on Saturday.

The now-former Eagles receiver spent five years in Philly after being drafted in the first-round out of USC. Agholor, who turns 27 in May, will try to benefit from a fresh start in a new NFL city.

For his Eagles career, Agholor had 224 receptions for 2,515 and 18 touchdowns in 91 games.

Agholor struggled with drops throughout his time in Philly, but in 2017, with Mike Groh as the team’s receiver coach, was able to put it all together to enjoy his finest season as a pro.

That year, Agholor had 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He had nine catches in the team’s Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

He had more catches the following season with 64 in 2018 with 736 yards and four scores. This past year, however, was a struggle, not only with drops but also injury.

Agholor missed the final five games and the wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury, ending the year with just 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

After the season, he said he had hoped to avoid surgery. Progress on his recovery is unknown, and the Raiders may not know much more since the NFL is preventing teams and players from traveling due to the spread of COVID-19.

Agholor is the fifth Eagles free agent to leave, joining safety Malcolm Jenkins (Saints), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dolphins), running back Jordan Howard (Dolphins) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions).

The Eagles were already expected to be involved heavily with rebuilding their receiver corps this offseason. So far, they haven’t made a move at the position in free agency, but the draft is loaded with talented pass catchers.