Nick Sirianni's New Year Resolution and Leadership

The Eagles coach hinted at what his resolution might be for 2022 and revealed where he think he grew the most as his first year as an NFL head coach draws closer to an end

Someone in the New England media keeps trying to get a New Year's resolution out of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He won’t bite.

Andy Reid did in Kansas City. The Chiefs coach promised many bites.

"I would say eating less but then I'd end up looking like Pinocchio," Reid responded to a 2022 resolution question.

One of the final questions of 2021 to Nick Sirianni was about what his New Year's resolutions might be.

“I never had a New Year’s resolution because, like, you have to think how we think as football coaches,” said the Eagles coach on Friday. “I know (Friday night’s) New Year’s Eve, but I have to work (Saturday). I’m not staying up until midnight unless the Michigan-Georgia game is still going on (which it wasn’t).

"As football coaches, our New Year’s resolutions usually don’t start until the season’s over. So, I’ll think about it then.”

Sirianni has some ideas, including one that millions of Americans make each Jan. 1 – losing weight.

“I’m probably 10, 15 pounds overweight right now, so at some point, it’s going to be something like that," he said, "but that doesn’t go into effect until after the season. And I really have to think that way because I have the Jersey Shore right here, it’s so close in proximity. I have to make sure I lose a little bit of weight for that.”

Something coaching-related could be on Sirianni’s resolution list, too.

He was asked on Friday which area he has grown the most in as his first year as an NFL head coach draws closer to its end.

“Just as a leader,” he said. “I think, again, if you come in each day and you want to get better at your job and get a little bit better each day, that's my main job, is that and to be in charge of the offense. But just as a leader. I feel like I've gotten better at that each day.”

He singled out his college coach, Larry Kehres at Mount Union, his former head coach in Indianapolis, Frank Reich, and his father and brothers - all coaches at various levels - for helping in that area.

“You have all these things in your pocket of what you learned, but you've never done it yourself, and so there had to be growing there, and I guess that's where I feel like I've grown,” he said, “but always want to be leading in that way as far as if I want the guys to get a little bit better every day, I got to get a little bit better every day, and hopefully they see that because I felt that throughout the year.”

