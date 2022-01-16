Not-Ready-For-Primetime Eagles Swamped in Tampa Bay, 31-15

TAMPA – The Eagles’ return to the playoffs after a one-year absence was a dud.

They nearly laid a goose-egg, losing 31-15 to the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday, on the same field the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the title on last year, Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs led 31-0 in the fourth quarter, before the Eagles offense did anything, so the final stats will be skewed since they came in garbage time.

The loss wasn’t unexpected. It was, after all, a tall task.

A competitive game, however, was expected, if only because the Bucs were without WRs Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, and running back Leonard Fournette. Then they lost All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to an ankle injury in the first quarter.

It didn’t matter. A competitive game never materialized.

The Eagles lost this one when they won the toss and elected to defer. Instead, Tom Brady took the field and led a touchdown drive that spanned 75 yards in 12 plays that took all of five minutes.

OK, that wasn’t the turning point.

The Eagles weren’t winning this one even if they sent their offense onto the field first.

They trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and never found their footing, looking overwhelmed by the moment.

They committed three turnovers, two of which led to touchdowns for Tampa; the other came in the end zone when Jalen Hurts couldn’t get enough on a throw to DeVonta Smith at the end of the first half.

Hurts became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game in team history and he looked every bit of his 23 years. He talked during the week about having played in big games during his days at Alabama and Oklahoma, but college is college, and the pros are another level altogether.

Now, he knows that.

Perhaps this experience will help him going forward.

Right now, it stings, and it should. His biggest play was a 35-yard throw to Quez Watkins but then right after that, he threw his first pick, the one in the end zone that ended the chance at points before halftime.

Too many of his early throws were wobbly and off-target.

Hurts finished his first playoff start with 23 completions in 43 attempts for 258 yards and a passer rating of 60.0 Not near good enough, considering many of those numbers came in the anti-climactic fourth quarter.

In their first playoff games, WRs DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor did mostly nothing, except for Reagor, who fumbled a punt at midfield after the Eagles’ defense had forced a three-and-out.

Of course, the Bucs took advantage of the second turnover of the day for the Eagles, going 28 yards in five plays with the capper Tom Brady finding Rob Gronkowski for a 2-yard touchdown with 7:38 to play to make it 24-0.

Hurts’ second pick led to another TD, a 36-yard TD from Brady to Mike Evans and it was 31-0 with 5:18 to play in the third.

The Eagles had hoped for a different outcome from the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 14, a 28-22 loss that wasn’t that close after Tampa took a 28-7 lead in the second half.

The second time around was all-too-familiar, with a ground attack that featured only one running back, and that was Miles Sanders, who made his return from a broken hand to run seven times for 16 times and adding another 12 yards on three catches.

Head coach Nick Sirianni touted his stable of running backs leading up to the game, but there were no touches in either the run or pass game from Jordan Howard Boston Scott until the fourth quarter. With his one carry, Scott went 34 yards into the end zone to prevent a shutout.

Rookie Kenny Gainwell was used in the pass game, and he was the Eagles’ other touchdown-maker, scoring a 16-yard reception with 4:45 to play.

Granted, the game turned quickly against the Eagles and, after Tampa Bay had taken a 17-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal from Ryan Succop, the Eagles at that point had one first down and had run just 10 plays to Tampa’s 15 first downs and 35 plays run, so there weren’t many opportunities to open the playbook.

Some observations from the blowout:

Not sure what defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was thinking, playing his secondary too far away from the line of scrimmage rather than pressing an offense minus Chris Godwin, A.J. Brown, and even Leonard Fournette. That made things way too easy for Brady who ended the game 29-for-37 with 271 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 115.2.

If this doesn’t derail the talk of Gannon being a head coach candidate in Minnesota and Denver, nothing will.

It’s not all his fault, though. The Eagles' defense needs to be rebuilt.

Paging DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. They were hard to find. Goedert finally made his first catch with 7:03 to play in the second quarter on a third-down throw that went for a first down. Smith didn’t get targeted until the clock was inside two minutes.

Goedert closed the half with three catches on eight targets for 36 yards, but one crucial job wide open in the flat with nothing but grass in front of him. It may have been a touchdown or, a gain deep enough to put the Eagles in short field goal range.

Smith had one catch for six yards, making it with 1:03 to play. He was targeted twice.

Goedert ended with six catches on 12 targets for 92 yards. Smith had four on 10 targets for 60 yards.

Much of those numbers for Smith came in garbage time.

That was not a roughing the passer call on Derek Barnett that helped the Bucs’ opening drive continue.

The penalty would have brought up a third-and-seven, so maybe the Bucs convert anyway. They were 2-for-2 on third down on that drive. But that wasn’t a penalty. Barnett hit Brady above the hip and seemed to pull up. Referee Craig Wrolstad saw it differently, like, that’s Brady, you can’t breathe on him.

Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks and made a tackle for a loss when Tampa was inside the Eagles’ 10 and forced a field goal. About time the veteran free-agent signing last year did something meaningful. Too little too late to earn a second contract from the Eagles, though.

