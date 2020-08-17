One More Tip of the Cap for Malcolm Jenkins

A leader on and off the field who was still giving back to teammates like Rodney McLeod and Will Parks during the pandemic after moving on from the Eagles from a business standpoint, Malcolm Jenkins stands alone as our jersey countdown to kickoff marches on, the best No. 27 in franchise history.

Originally the 14th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints as a cornerback out of his beloved Ohio State, Jenkins found his true calling in Philadelphia on the back end as one of the organization’s best free-agent signings in history.

A three-time Pro-Bowl selection with the Eagles, Jenkins developed into arguably the most versatile defensive player in football once Jim Schwartz arrived in 2016.

At times Jenkins has played all seven positions in the back-seven, according to Schwartz, a modern hybrid strong enough to hold up in run support and still capable of covering backs, tight ends, and even receivers on occasion.

Jenkins was also incredibly durable with the Eagles, rarely missing a snap never mind a game, and always willing to help Dave Fipp on special teams as well despite his status as a star player.

Despite all of that the Eagles let Jenkins walk after the 2019 season despite his production and importance to the locker room and the city, not only as a player but as the NFL’s leading advocate for social-justice reform.

In some ways, Jenkins’ strengths as a player and a person hurt him when it came to getting a reworked contract. He will turn 33 late in the 2020 season and that’s a 33 with a million miles on it because of his worth ethic and durability. Meanwhile, his outside interests -- Jenkins is now an analyst for CNN and often lobbies for causes he’s passionate about like criminal-justice reform -- are often seen as distractions to those who are football 24/7.

Jenkins ultimately landed back with the Saints where he won his first Super Bowl as a rookie.

His legacy in Philadelphia is secure, however, as the defensive leader of the only Super Bowl-winning team in franchise history.

Current Number 27:

UNASSIGNED: Jenkins likely doesn’t rise to the level of a retired number but the organization is paying some deference to him by putting the number in mothballs for the time being.

The top 3 in team history to wear number 27:

3. Quintin Mikell. Mikell is one of the better undrafted free agents in modern Eagles history, arriving in 2003 out of Boise State.

He excelled early on special teams, being named the team’s ST MVP in both 2005 and 2006 before getting an opportunity at safety in place of the injured Sean Considine in 2007. Mikell took advantage of the playing time and held down the SS role through 2010 and he proved to be more than capable, earring a Pro Bowl berth in 2009 and second-team All-Pro honors in both 2008 and 2010.

Overall, Mikell played 123 games with the Eagles and started 59 of them essentially taking over as one of the starting safeties from 2007 through 2011. He finished with 10 career interceptions and seven fumble recoveries while with the Eagles.

Mikell finished an 11-year career with two years as a starter in St. Louis and a final season where he started 12 of 14 games with Carolina in 2013.

2. Irv Cross. Maybe better known as one of the voices for CBS’ legendary pre-game show “The NFL Today” with Brett Musberger, Phyllis George and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Cross was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles as a cornerback out of Northwestern in 1961.

Cross started seven of 13 games as a rookie and took over as a full-time starter by his sophomore season in 1962. By 1964 and 1965, his final two seasons in his first stint with the Eagles, Cross had developed into a Pro Bowl CB.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1966 before turning to the Eagles in 1969 for his final pro season as a player/coach and starting all 14 games that season.

Cross played six of his nine NFL seasons with the Eagles starting 72 of 83 games played and amassing 16 interceptions.

1. Malcolm Jenkins. See Above.

Runner-up. Ronald “Po” James: A fourth-round pick of the Eagles out of New Mexico State in 1972, James spent four seasons with the Birds and was their main back as a rookie although the success wasn’t great as James rushed for 565 yards on 182 carries, just 3.1 yards-per-rush.

From there he settled in as a backup for the next three seasons and finished with 1,215 yards on 328 carries.

Others: George Demas, Milton Leathers, Robert Gonya, Jack Dempsey, Burle Robinson, George Rado, Milton Trost, Sam Bartholomew, Bob Davis, John Butler, Ted Laux, Pete Kmetovic, Alvin Johnson, Clyde Scott, Neil Ferris, Hal Giancanelli, Billy Wells, Gene Johnson, Trenton Jackson, Richard Blackmore, Topper Clemons, Siran Stacy, Eric Zomalt, James Bostic, Julian Jones, Norman LeJeune, and Brandon Hughes

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.