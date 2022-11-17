Players, Coaches Confident Linval Joseph Can Help the Run Defense

PHILADELPHIA – Linval Joseph should be at practice on Thursday after having just signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.

He hasn't played since early January, so how he’ll look, what kind of shape he will be in, and if he’ll be ready for a role on Sunday when the Eagles try to slow down the Colts’ running game featuring Jonathan Taylor are all questions that will be answered very soon.

Head coach Nick Sirianni believes the two-time Pro Bowler, who is now 34 and about to play in his 13th NFL season, will be fine.

“We had an opportunity to add a good player that we played against last year and who made things very difficult for us last year in that Chargers game,” he said. "...We think he's still a heck of a football player and he's going to be able to help us.”

Joseph made a team-high nine tackles, seven solo, in the Chargers’ 27-24 win over the Eagles last year on Nov. 7.

The Eagles certainly could use some help to stop the run, and Joseph is a space-eater in the middle.

It’s unclear, though, if they would have signed him had Marlon Tuipulotu not suffered a knee injury on Monday night that landed him on Injured Reserve.

Joseph is here now and perhaps he can help.

“He’s a monster,” said DT Javon Hargrave, who leads the Eagles in sacks with seven. “He’s been a great player in the league. He brings a lot to our defense and we know he can help a lot. I know what y’all want to say. In the run game. He can definitely help. A big body, you can’t really teach that.

“He's a big body and he’s been playing ball for a long time, so he really knows the ins and outs. Probably knows where they’re running the ball sometimes before they even run the ball.”

The Eagles’ run defense, which has been on the decline since losing Jordan Davis to IR, faces a big test in Taylor, who led the league in rushing last year and rang up 147 yards in last week’s win over the Raiders, winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

“The team is 8-1,” said Indy coach Jeff Saturday during a conference call with Eagles reporters on Wednesday. “They’re doing something right. Irrespective of yards, I’ve always been one those guys who believes it’s not about just the yards, it’s about impact plays and they’ve done a really good job of stopping teams, getting turnovers, not giving up points, so again, how many yards you get, you don’t get any points for that.

“They’ve done a really good job keeping teams out of the end zone and then turning them over. That’s how great defenses win. That’s just a fact. I’ve been around them and that’s exactly what they’re looking for.”

Saturday only took over as the head coach last week, but he is familiar with the Eagles from his time as an analyst ESPN before taking over for Frank Reich.

“In between the 20s, if they give up a little I’m sure they feel comfortable sacrificing that for the betterment of how their defense plays,” said Saturday. “I have a lot of respect for what they have up front.

“Their front seven will flat out get after you and they can make you hurt. (Safety Marcus) Epps is up there, he’s not afraid to stick his face in their in the run game and make noise. These guys are fully committed, so don’t let the numbers lie to you. The production on that side has been spectacular.”

It has, without a doubt.

It’s the run defense that sticks out, and not in a good way.

And maybe that’s where Joseph can help.

Maybe.

“It’s something we take pride in, and the reputation of this group right here is stopping the run,” said Fletcher Cox on Wednesday, “so we need to get it done.”

