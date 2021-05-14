QB1 For the Weekend; Jamie Newman Excited to Get Back to Ball

From opt-out to Eagles, the former Wake Forest star is excited about his opportunity

PHILADELPHIA - For the weekend at least, Jamie Newman is the Philadelphia Eagles QB1.

The undrafted rookie quarterback out of Wake Forest and almost Georgia (more on that later) led a group of 26 players through the paces on a sunny afternoon in South Philadelphia Friday.

At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, Newman is a big-armed physical presence getting to work with a group of players that includes first-round pick DeVonta Smith and fifth-round running back Kenny Gainwell, along with a trio of undrafted players - WRs Trevon Grimes and Jhamon Ausbon, as well as tight end Jack Stoll - and first-year receiver Khalil Tate, the former Arizona QB trying to make the shift to slot receiver.

Regarded as a draftable commodity by many, Newman's decision to opt-out of the 2020 college season instead of playing at a powerhouse like Georgia certainly impacted his introduction to the NFL but the North Carolina native has no regrets.

"After I graduated from Wake Forest, I wanted to take my grad year, try to go to a pro-style offense," he said via videoconference prior to Friday's practice. "Unfortunately, COVID (was a factor)," Newman explained. "Hit my family and hit my community a little bit harder than others, I would say. At the time, it was a tough decision to make. A lot of variables. What was best for me, what was best for my family and what was best for my future."

His future could still be a bright one because the Eagles are in need of a developmental QB with only Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on the offseason roster.

"Philly was the first one to reach out to me and felt like it was a perfect fit," he said. "Loved everything the organization stood for. Very thankful for the opportunity."

The Eagles did their due diligence on Newman as a potential Day 3 pick and the relationship started building during the pre-draft process.

"Definitely met with Philadelphia down at the Senior Bowl," said Newman. "Had a great interview. Felt like all the scouts were great. Just talking about the QB situation, I’m just blessed, honestly.

"Got two guys who won at very high levels. Jalen being a national champion, Joe Flacco being a Super Bowl winner. I just want to have the opportunity to learn from those guys, and day by day just get better as a quarterback, getting better as a professional."

Newman has already learned a bit from the Eagles' current QB 1 in Hurts. The two worked with QB trainer Quincy Avery in Atlanta.

"I was training with my family, up until the middle of September, then made my transition to Atlanta on full schedule with QB coach Quincy Avery," said Newman. "... I had the opportunity to get a workout or two with [Hurts], and just see how he approached the whole thing. Very mature, very professional. Right from there, that was a learning experience for me."

So much so that Newman pressed to work out with Hurts when the opportunity was there.

"I worked out with him, probably twice, during the pre-draft process," Newman told Si.com's Eagles Maven. "Just on a couple of days when it was OK to squeeze in, because, in that pre-draft process, they were 1-on-1. Quincy was fully devoted to Jalen, trying to get him prepared for the next level. So if there was any session I can squeeze into so I could learn from Quincy and Jalen as well. I probably got into a few sessions."

And what was Newman working on?

"Learning more about the ball," he said. "There’s always more ball you can learn. Especially as a quarterback. Coming from an RPO-based offense, there are so many things I can learn from being in this system, being in a full practice. It’s all things I can learn from and grow."

Friday was the first step to that in Philadelphia.

"I was just excited to be back in football," said Newman. "Being in the full realm in that locker room, the camaraderie, the energy you get from the guys, spending time with and connecting, and of course, just the love of the game … Studying the game, trying to perfect your craft, and just having the opportunity to go out there and get better … The opportunity was a no-brainer for me."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.