Quick Hits: Eagles vs Jets Edition

Here is a quick take on each position as Philadelphia opens practice play vs. a familiar August foe

PHILADELPHIA - We've learned a lot about the Eagles over the first two weeks of training camps but there are still plenty of questions that need answering as summer marches on.

What follows is a positional look at some of the top themes you should be watching for on Friday night.

QUARTERBACK - Reid Sinnett has taken a firm grasp of the QB3 job over undrafted rookie Carson Strong and has even been rewarded with a few second-team reps. Although unlikely, a stellar preseason by Sinnett could make it easier for GM Howie Roseman to listen to potential offers for veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who has struggled somewhat this summer. 

RUNNING BACK: The Eagles aren't going through a 17-game season with three backs so there is an opportunity, and the speedy Jason Huntley has the inside track. The New Mexico State product is already the best kick returner on the team so if he can carry his water from scrimmage, Philadelphia may skip the waiver wire at the position.

WIDE RECEIVER: A similar story to RB, this time with the undrafted Britain Covey, who needs to prove he can at least offer a competent option in the slot at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds to go along with his ability as a punt returner.

TIGHT END: The Eagles need a TE2 behind Dallas Goedert and Noah Togiai seems to be making a push in camp after gaining extra reps when rookie Grant Calcaterra went down with a hamstring injury. Second-year blocker Jack Stoll is still in the lead but Togiai is more gifted as a receiver.

OFFENSIVE LINE: How do the Eagles handle Cam Jurgens now that Jason Kelce is out for at least the next month with "routine" elbow surgery? Do they put the rookie in shrinkwrap or give him a decent amount of work in an effort to prepare him for Sept. 11 in Detroit on the off chance Kelce isn't ready?

DEFENSIVE LINE: The most important thing to watch is how talented rookie Jordan Davis changes things. The hope is that the big man quickly demands double teams opening up the door for other playmakers.

LINEBACKER: Nakobe Dean is off to a slow start in camp and honestly shouldn't be ahead of special teams standout Shaun Bradley on the depth chart, never mind T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, or Davion Taylor. Perhaps live action enables Dean's football IQ and instincts the opportunity to shine.

SECONDARY: The recent cross-training of Josiah Scott and Andre Chachere has been one of the more interesting developments in camp and if that continues in a live atmosphere, it will be a good indication that you can scrap the pencil and use ink with those two players when it comes to the 53-man roster.

SPECIALISTS: Consistency is the buzzword with Arryn Siposs and the second-year punter will need to be steady to keep Howie Roseman from scanning the waiver wire moving forward.

