Robert Quinn Heads to IR, Andre Chachere Released

Robert Quinn became the latest Eagle to join Injured Reserve.

The move was one of several made by Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

To take Quinn’s place on the roster, the Eagles activated defensive end Janarius Robinson from practice squad IR. Robinson was claimed earlier this season from the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings and has yet to play in an NFL game.

In other moves, Philly waived safety Andre Chachere from the active roster and released DT Anthony Rush, CB Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad.

With the release of Chachere, the Eagles have an open roster spot, one that could be filled if Avonte Maddox is ready to come off Injured Reserve.

The Eagles have not yet opened the 21-day practice window for their slot cornerback, but that move could come as early as Wednesday. Maddox is eligible to return from IR as soon as Sunday’s game at the New York Giants in Week 14.

Quinn injured his knee last Friday and was ruled out against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The veteran pass rusher hasn’t quite yet lived up to the fourth-round draft pick it cost GM Howie Roseman to acquire him just prior to the trade deadline.

Quinn will have to miss the next four games, which puts him on track to return for the regular-season finale at home against the Giants.

At the time of Quinn’s knee injury, it looked like the Eagles were going to put him on IR and activate DT Jordan Davis.

Instead, the Eagles placed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on IR.

The safety, who is now tied for the league lead in interceptions with six, along with Seattle rookie Tariq Woolen, isn’t eligible to return until Jan. 1 at the earliest.

The Eagles will also have to find a roster spot for tight end Dallas Goedert when he is eligible to return from IR in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. Goedert said last week he will be ready to return after he misses the required four games.

