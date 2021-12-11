Scoreboard Watching Takes Center Stage During Eagles' Bye Week

The Eagles are currently No. 9 on the NFC side of the playoff picture.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles aren't playing this week but there is still plenty to be interested in around the NFL when it comes to the playoff race and what it means for Nick Sirianni's team.

Things started on a bit of a down note for Philadelphia when Minnesota avoided the worst regular-season collapse in NFL history by holding off Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh late on Thursday night.

By winning the 6-7 Vikings vaulted the Eagles, also 6-7, for now, moving to the No. 8 position in the NFC, one-half game behind the two final seeds in the conference, Washington and San Francisco, who are both 6-6.

The WFT hosts NFC East-leading Dallas this weekend while the 49ers visit AFC playoff-hopeful Cincinnati.

Minnesota has the slight edge over the Eagles based on the common opponent tiebreaker but fivethirtyeight.com, the famed political prognosticating site, lists both teams' chances to make the postseason at 35% right now.

That's where the scoreboard watching comes in.

If both the Niners and WFT lose this Sunday, the Eagles' chances will improve to 42% without moving from the couch. If both teams win, however, that number tumbles to 29%.

San Francisco is sitting pretty compared to both the Eagles and the Vikings because Kyle Shanahan's team holds head-to-head wins against both, meaning the 49ers' half-game lead on paper is really 1 1/2.

That also makes the WFT the more likely path to the postseason and the Eagles also play Ron Rivera's club in a home-and-home series over the final month. A sweep by Philadelphia would bode very well in tiebreakers against the Vikings as well as essentially crippling the WFT.

The three teams directly behind the Eagles are all 5-7 NFC South teams that Philadelphia has beaten: Carolina, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

The Falcons visit the Panthers on Sunday and the Saints take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

In the end any scoreboard watching this week -- good or bad -- ultimately needs to take a backseat to performance on the field when the Eagles do get back to work in Week 15 by hosting Washington at Lincoln Financial Field, a game that will kick off the season-ending stretch of four intra-division games.

Perfection during the final run would virtually guarantee the postseason for the Eagles no matter what goes on elsewhere.

