Sheldon Brown Came Close to the Top Spot but was Edged by Nate Ramsey

You would think Sheldon Brown would be the runaway winner as the best Eagles player to ever wear No. 24.

He wasn’t.

In a close race to the top, Brown was edged by Nate Ramsey.

Now, you might be too young to remember Ramsey, but, trust us, he is deserving of the top spot in our rankings as our jersey countdown to kickoff hits No. 24, which means it is just a little more than three weeks until the Eagles are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 13.

Here’s a closer look at the “24” rankings:

Current number 24:

Darius Slay. The cornerback has the ability to break into the rankings, but he has yet to play a single game in an Eagles uniform, yet, after arriving via a trade from the Detroit Lions in the offseason. He looks to be as advertised – as one of the league’s top shutdown corners. Still, no one gets put in the rankings until they at least play one game, and, in most cases, just one season.

Top 3 to wear number 24:

3. Ray Ellis. The safety came as a 12th-round pick in 1981 from Ohio State and played five years with the Eagles, recording 12 interceptions in 73 games, 36 of which were starts.

2. Sheldon Brown. The cornerback gave the Eagles eight strong seasons, and who could forget his bone-crushing hit on Reggie Bush during a playoff game against the Saints in 2006. Bush said it was the hardest he had ever taken in his career.

Brown played in 128 games with 98 starts, posting 19 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns while in Philadelphia.

Brown was also a starter on the Eagles’ 2004 team that went to Super Bowl XXXIX.

1. Nate Ramsey. He was taken in the 14th round of the draft in 1963, the 186th player taken overall that year. He came from Indiana by way of Neptune, N.J., the same city that produced Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry.

Ramsey was primarily a safety for 10 seasons with the Eagles, though he spent three years as the starting right cornerback. He played in 134 games with Philadelphia, including 121 starts, and he made 21 interceptions.

How tough was Ramsey?

In 1970, he was shot on the streets of West Philadelphia and hospitalized with rib and chest wounds. Ramsey missed the rest of the season, but he returned the following year and started all 14 games.

He passed away in March 2019 at the age of 77.

Runner-up:

Ryan Mathews. A former first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers, Mathews came to the Eagles in 2015 after five seasons with the Chargers. He was here for the final season of Chip Kelly and the for Doug Pederson. He may have been here longer except a serious neck injury ended his career at the age of 29.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, he scored 17 touchdowns, 14 of which were on the ground.

Others: Howard Auer, Joe Carpe, Dick Lachman, Jack Knapper, Herman Bassman, Joe Pilconis, Rabbit Keen, Bill Schneller, Dom Moselle, George Taliaferro, Don Schaefer, Artimus Parker, Henry Monroe, Zac Henderson, Russell Gary, Reggie Broan Alan Reid, Alen Dial, Corey Barlow, Tim McTyer, Darnell Autry, Rod Smart, Blaine Bishop, Joique Bell, Brandon Hughes, Nnamdi Asomugha, Bradley Fletcher, Ryan Mathews, Corey Graham, and Jordan Howard.

