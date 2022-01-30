Six Off-season Trade Hypotheticals

Now that the Eagles' off-season is underway, let’s get freaky with it, and analyze some hypothetical trade scenarios to improve Philadelphia’s roster

Howie Roseman is the master of the ‘wheel and deal,’ and the 2022 off-season will be no different.

With an ample salary cap, premium draft capital, and a starting quarterback (currently) on a rookie contract, the Eagles GM can be aggressive as ever in the trade market, instead of falling victim to overpaying free agents on the open market in competition with other organizations.

The Eagles have made 103 trades under Roseman’s tutelage (second-most in NFL). Given that track record, and ten draft picks, it’s fair to say he will explore this avenue again in the coming months.

Here are some suggestions:

QB Gardner Minshew and a 2022 4th round pick to New Orleans Saints for S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson USA Today

When initially reading this trade scenario, it’s effortless to dismiss quickly. Why would New Orleans part with one of the best up-and-coming defensive backs in the league at such a young age?

Well, maybe they’d budge for this offer given some circumstances.

According to Spotrac, New Orleans is projected to have negative $70 million in cap space this off-season. With fellow safety Marcus Williams primed to hit the free agency, New Orleans has to decide between keeping the two with Gardner-Johnson on the last year of his rookie contract.

Say New Orleans decides to keep Williams, so they apply the franchise tag to buy them time. This would ultimately open the path for their opening day, starting quarterback Jameis Winston to hit free agency leaving New Orleans with Taysom Hill and Ian Book at quarterback.

Given their cap woes and an impending commitment to Williams, the Saints bargain hunt at quarterback. Minshew gets his wish of being a starter, and New Orleans gets a guy with some potential on a rookie salary. Philadelphia gets a Tyrann Mathieu/Budda Baker clone for their secondary and a much-needed upgrade with Gardner-Johnson.

LIKELIHOOD: The trade sounds too perfect to be truly broken down above, but New Orleans would be silly to value Williams over Gardner-Johnson. But they did undervalue Malcolm Jenkins once before incorrectly and will need a quarterback. Eagles fans can daydream about it a little bit.

2022 fifth-round pick to New Orleans Saints for LB DeMario Davis

DeMario Davis USA Today

While discussing plucking from the potential fire-sale New Orleans is bound to have, let’s take another essential part away from the defense, shall we?

Trading for Davis defies everything Roseman stands for. Davis just turned 33-years-old this month, but if his solid play the last two seasons is any indication, that’s a tremendous boost for Philadelphia’s linebacker unit.

Honestly, the Eagles need a quick fix as a starter. TJ Edwards stepped up in Jonathan Gannon’s defense when taking over for Eric Wilson, but Davis would still offer an upgrade.

Philadelphia is bound to add to the linebacker room in the 2022 NFL Draft and has potential (yet injury concerns) with Davion Taylor.

Davis would provide a quick fix on a fair salary the next two seasons. A mentor for an unheralded group could use veteran guidance while allowing Roseman not to squander top resources on the position once again.

This trade scenario gives off such a ‘DeMeco Ryans for a fourth-round pick in 2012’ type of acquisition. After reminiscing on that trade, it’s hard not to hope for it to happen.

LIKELIHOOD: The Saints fire-sale will be noticeable, and it’s fair to believe Davis will be a part of it given his age, but also his production to date. But would Roseman give up any draft capital for a player at the age of 33, especially at linebacker? Not likely, however, a fun thought.

LT Andre Dillard to Jacksonville Jaguars for Edge Rusher K’Lavon Chaisson

K'Lavon Chaisson USA Today

This trade scenario is wild, so let’s break it down.

The Eagles need to replenish their edge depth, and ideally, that would be by bringing in a youthful type of impact.

Ideally, four productive edge rushers similar to Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, and Vinny Curry type impact in 2017 provided with the following year having Michael Bennett replacing Curry.

Josh Sweat deserved his extension and provided a spark to the defensive line in the last couple of weeks of the season. Roseman declared Graham would be back for 2022. Barnett is hitting the open market as well as Ryan Kerrigan.

Chaisson would be a welcome addition after failing to live up to first-round pick expectations in Jacksonville (similar to Dillard). Chaisson will have his third different defensive coordinator in the NFL regardless of whether this trade hypothetical happened or not. That lack of consistency may be the cause of Chassion’s hindrance, in addition to not putting on ideal pass-rushing weight.

Philadelphia has been down this road with Sweat before. Another coaching staff, but some players that can mentor Chaisson, and a defense that can get the most out of his pass-rush ability.

The addition of Chaisson would not take away from Philadelphia’s need to draft an edge rusher high in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he can potentially develop into the pass-rush specialist they’ve missed since Long retired.

Dillard gives Jacksonville a left tackle with potential as current starter Cam Robinson is unlikely to be retained. Instead of reaching for an offensive tackle with the first pick, the Jaguars can acquire Dillard, dump the defensive end the current regime did not invest in and take one of either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

LIKELIHOOD: David Caldwell, the GM that drafted Chaisson in 2020, is the Eagles' personnel executive. He’s already influenced a couple of trades with Jacksonville, and this scenario seems plausible while giving both teams an out on rookie first-round contracts that will amount to nothing under current circumstances.

OL Jack Driscoll to Los Angeles Chargers for LB Kenneth Murray

Kenneth Murray USA Today

The Eagles constantly getting picked up by opposing offenses for their deficiencies at linebacker is the driving cause behind this scenario.

Driscoll is a valuable piece to Philadelphia’s offensive line. He has filled in admirably for Lane Johnson at right tackle whenever he’s needed to, and has played guard, but the team has a chance to trade him while he has some decent value, and the Eagles can worry about Johnson's replacement further down the road, maybe even in this draft.

Murray appeared to have fallen out of favor in Brandon Staley’s defense midway through this past season. He was a stud at Oklahoma, which propelled him to becoming a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he doesn't seem to fit in Staley’s defense, which was very evident.

A change of scenery could lay the groundwork for Murray to hit his potential, and perhaps that occurs in Philadelphia’s defense. At the very least, he provides viable competition to the outside linebacker spot, which requires upgrading.

Driscoll would instantly become the Chargers starting right tackle when he walks into their complex. Again, Roseman doesn’t have to squander top resources on a linebacker that provides an upgrade. Also, remember the Eagles extended OL Le’Raven Clark’s contract, which gives them the flexibility to trade depth.

LIKELIHOOD: Not sure the Chargers bail on Murray this soon, but in an offensive line starved league, the Eagles could take advantage. The right side of the offensive line was a huge roadblock to L.A.'s 2021 postseason aspirations, so this deal would theoretically make sense for both teams.

CB Josiah Scott to Seattle Seahawks for RB DeeJay Dallas

DeeJay Dallas USA Today

It’s fair to wonder how sold the Eagles are on their running back room. Kenneth Gainwell was handpicked for Sirianni’s offense, but the rest of the room was inherited.

When Sirianni was with the Colts, they had Marlon Mack, who flashed home run threat ability as an elusive rusher, but the one thing derailing Mack’s career, outside of injuries, was his inconsistencies. Maybe that’s the point where Sirianni and company could be with Miles Sanders, especially with his rookie contract set to expire next off-season.

Jordan Howard rejuvenated his career this past season in Philadelphia, but he’s an unrestricted free agent and replaceable. Dallas could be their guy if the Eagles wanted to find a carrier to provide a similar role.

Dallas has been lost in Seattle’s shuffling of running backs and would only have 67 NFL carries on his body coming in. After successfully utilizing whatever was left they could get out of Howard, it’s fair to believe this Eagles’ offensive staff can do the same with 23-year-old Dallas.

Avonte Maddox is the Eagles slot cornerback for now and the future. Scott flashed some potential during training camp and preseason after being acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seahawks could use a cost-efficient upgrade at that position while Philadelphia takes a chance on a bruiser running back with potential.

LIKELIHOOD: Don’t be surprised if the Eagles look towards the 2022 NFL Draft for their running back of the future. Philadelphia trades for one only if it’s a player swap such as this scenario.

2022 first-round pick (19th overall) to Atlanta Falcons for WR Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley (center) with former ALabama teammates DeVonta Smith (6) and Jalen Hurts (1).

Giving up one of these first-round draft picks would be extremely tough for the Eagles to do, especially Roseman, but can the team’s general manager afford to bet on that pick becoming a better player than Ridley long-term?

It’s relatively sure Philadelphia will show interest in trade talks for Ridley once the Atlanta Falcons expect to listen on offers for the Pro Bowl wide receiver. There are a couple of reasons why the Eagles should bite the bullet and pay the price.

Ridley and Hurts have built a relationship dating back to their playing days at Alabama. The wideout was able to establish a successful career adapting to the limitations of the passer once before. Given Ridley's caliber of talent, Hurts and he would likely pick off where the two left off once again.

Remember when the Eagles were involved in the Amari Cooper sweepstakes when the Raiders were looking to ship the talented receiver off? Roseman wouldn’t budge on his offer of a second-round pick, while Dallas took the risk, and it has paid off.

Ridley’s contract expires in 2023, but the Eagles went down this road with Alshon Jeffery. Come to Philadelphia, get a feel for the team, produce, and you’ll get your payday. Another reason why Ridley’s camp should strongly consider the Eagles for his next destination.

Roseman declared Hurts his starting quarterback moving forward. He’d be wise to do whatever it takes to build around that said quarterback. Acquiring Ridley would be doing that and then some.

LIKELIHOOD: It would not be a surprise whatsoever to see Ridley end up in Philadelphia. However, a bidding war between the Patriots, Dolphins, and 49ers could complicate Roseman's willingness to give up and potentially price him out of the Eagles’ range. One thing is for sure; the team will upgrade the wide receiver room this off-season, and Ridley is one of the options.

