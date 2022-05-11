Still Waiting for Fletcher Cox to Explain an Impactful Offseason

Meanwhile, Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, and Anthony Harris talked a bit about their one-year contracts, similar to the one Cox has

The Eagles made six veteran players available on Wednesday, a week after five others went to the microphone on stage inside the auditorium inside the team’s South Philadelphia facility.

That’s 11 in total.

None of them were defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

The six who spoke on Wednesday were: Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, Haason Reddick, Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert, and Anthony Harris. A week ago, the list was: Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, DeVonta Smith, and Darius Slay.

Sooner or later, Cox will have to give an account of an offseason that had a major impact on him.

First, there was the 48-hour release before being re-signed to a new contract. It’s for $14 million, but it’s only a one-year deal.

“I was happy when he came back,” said Hargrave. “I was kind of surprised but just happy to have him back with us.”

Second, the Eagles drafted a defensive tackle in the first round, trading up two spots to make sure they could select the top-rated defensive tackle in the draft, Jordan Davis.

“I haven’t seen him yet, but we’re definitely happy,” said Hargrave about Davis. “He definitely adds a big piece to us, another great defensive lineman. He just makes us even deeper. We’re just ready to get rolling with him.

It would be nice to know how Cox feels about both of those things, especially the contract, though how his thoughts about Davis being a player who looks like his eventual replacement should be insightful, too.

Cox is, after all, one of the best defensive linemen to play for this organization in its history. He isn't, however, the only Eagle on a one-year contract, a sort of prove-it deal if you will.

Of those that spoke on Wednesday, three are in the final year of their deals: Hargrave, Sanders, and Harris.

Not every player relishes the idea of talking about his contract status, and those three certainly fall into that category.

Sanders said he just wants to focus on the season.

“The contract (situation) is there, but no, I don’t go into the season thinking about that,” he said. “I have to let that take care of itself and let my playing take care of it and know that whatever happens, happens.”

As for Hargrave, he said there is no stress involved with this potentially being his final year with the Eagles.

“I love being in Philly,” he said. “I feel like these have been my better years as a pro. It’s whatever happens.”

Hargrave is seeking the third contract of his career.

Now 29, his first was the rookie contract with the Steelers that ran four seasons after being selected in the third round (89th player overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Eagles as a free agent that will run its course this year.

Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox

It is somewhat surprising that the Eagles haven’t given him a new deal, yet, especially after he earned his first Pro Bowl spot last year, compiling a career-high 7.5 sacks. His metrics against the run, however, need to be better.

“I think I approach every year as a contract year in the NFL, especially my rookie year,” he said. “There were no guarantees or anything, so every year was a contract year.”

As for Harris, he gave reasons why he decided to return on a second straight one-year contract.

“Just taking a look at all the pieces here,” said the safety. “A lot of talent. Being in the locker room, seeing the personalities. The players all building a relationship, not only with the players but with the staff.

"Being in the city, the stadium, just the environment and how it’s competitive. Everybody is just focused in and wanting to win, and the passion that not only the players share, but the staff, and the city is something I wanted to continue to be a part of.”

