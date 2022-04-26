Surprises Abound in John McMullen's First-Round Mock Draft, Especially for Eagles

The surprises start with the first overall pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars but look who's sitting there fo the Eagles at pick 15

Uncertainty is the theme of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I don't know that I can remember a year with more uncertainty,” former Eagles scout and current lead NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters last week.

Philadelphia general manager Roseman, Jeremiah’s old boss, clarified that sentiment.

"We see maybe teams’ uncertainty about who particular teams are going to take," Roseman explained to SI.com's Eagles Today. "Less so necessarily who we think those players would be if that makes sense."

In other words, you can feel pretty comfortable with who the top 20 picks are going to be but the trick is matching them with the right city.

So here goes, my 1.0 and only mock of the year. Look elsewhere for trades because I do not have the ability to Kafka myself into a fly and station myself on various walls around the league.

This is about player, fit, and explanation.



1. - Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Ikem Ekwonu, Noth Carolina State

Trent Baalke noted this week that the Jags are down to debating four different players with those around the league believing it's edge rushers Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson, along with OTs Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal.

Knowing Baalke, it's about upside and that narrows things down to Walker vs. Ekwonu. Then it comes down to whether Baalke takes his likely choice (Walker) vs. Doug Pederson's likely favorite (Ekwonu). My bet is the coach wins out on early goodwill and Jacksonville shocks the world with Ekwonu.

2. - Detroit Lions - Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The thought has been Malik Willis vs. Hutchinson staying home but now you have to throw in the upside of Travon Walker if Jacksonville does really go with Ekwonu. The bet is still taking the double in the gap with Hutchinson, the clean prospect you know is going to produce at a relatively high level.

3. - Houston Texans - Edge rusher Travon Walker, Georgia

The Texans need talent and this could be Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Jr., Evan Neal, or Walker but the thought that Walker had been the presumed No. 1 for a bit will have Houston adjusting the plan and taking the do-it-all Georgia defensive lineman. However, at least note that no one has done more homework on Stingley than the Texans but Houston also has the No. 13 overall pick as well.

4. - New York Jets - Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

While many have locked in on cornerback and the edge for the Jets, the belief around the league is that Joe Douglas would take Ekwonu if he's there. In this exercise, he's not so the pivot is toward Johnson, who is also very high on the board for the Jets.

5. - New York Giants - OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Giants are in an obvious rebuild mold and the offensive line is a good place to start. It's pick your favorite flavor with Evan Neal and Charles Cross and both the Giants and Carolina at No. 6 seem to prefer Cross.

6. - Carolina Panthers - OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The guess here is that Matt Rhule passes on his old recruit Kenny Pickett and moves the organization toward picking up Baker Mayfield on Days 2 or 3 because he has to win now. Charles Cross has been a favorite for the organization as has Trevor Penning on a possible trade down. At No. 6, Neal is a nice consolation prize.

7. - New York Giants - Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The NYG would probably like to move down here but forced to foundationally build, they will default to talent at a premium position in Thibodeaux.

8. - Atlanta Falcons - WR Drake London, Southern Cal

To me it makes no sense bringing in a receiver when Marcus Mariota is the vehicle trying to get him the football, but the Falcons seem hell-bent on getting a wideout, and Arthur Smith likes the big targets.

9. - Seattle Seahawks - CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Once the Jets pass on Gardner at No. 4 a slight fall ends here. Seattle likes Matt Corral but this is way too high for that kind of reach.

10. - New York Jets - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The NYJ are another team that would like to move down, but WR is a massive need to help Zach Wilson and Williams is the best in the draft. He's also the WR the Eagles would have topping their board.

11. - Washington Commanders - WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

A little surprising but I keep hearing WR with Wahington as well and even though Drake London would be the better fit with Terry McLaurin if available, you have to go the safer route and they like Olave better than his teammate Garrett Wilson.

12. - Minnesota Vikings - CB Derek Stingley, Jr, LSU

This makes too much sense with Stingley's former position coach Daronte Jones back in Minnesota and LSU legend Patrick Peterson there to mentor Stingley, a player with huge upside.

13. - Houston Texans - S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Texans have so many needs they can just pick the best player available and to get perhaps the best pure football player in the draft at No. 13 is pretty darn good value.

14. - Baltimore Ravens - DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

So close for the Eagles because this is the player [in reason, of course] who the organization really wants.

15. - Philadelphia Eagles - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Some of the names being bandied about in the NovaCare Complex in a serious way are Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, Derek Stingley, Jr., DeVonte Wyatt, Trent McDuffie, and Chris Olave. Wilson was presumed to be gone at this spot for most of the process so it should be an easy pivot.

16. - New Orleans Saints - OT Trevor Penning, Nothern Iowa

Former Saints GM Randy Mueller knows Micky Loomis well and believes the trade with the Eagles stems from the thought process that NOLA can compete this year and they need to bolster the offensive line after losing Terron Armstead, along with the back end on defense with Marcus Williams leaving for Baltimore and Malcolm Jenkins retiring. The guess is OL is the more valued position and Trevor Penning comes off the board.

17. - Los Angeles Chargers - OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Chargers added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on defense so it's time to keep fortifying things in front of Justin Herbert. Trevor Penning will be in play but he's off the board so look to the inside with Zion Johnson.

18. - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

I think the Eagles would rather go defensive line and it comes down to Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt vs. Washington CB Trent McDuffie. With trepidation, you have to lean McDuffie, who is a cleaner prospect and a better fit.

19. - New Orleans Saints - S Dax Hill, Michigan

There is some talk of Hill falling after some poor interviews but the Saints got their OL earlier and move toward the safety position to get the second-best option there.

20. - Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Both Willis and Kenny Pickett make it to No. 20 and that means a tougher decision than expected but the Steelers are higher on Willis.

21. - New England Patriots - LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

The Pats need speed on defense and the LBs are falling as usual.

22. - Green Bay Packers - WR George Pickens, Georgia

The Pack hasn't taken a WR in the first round in forever but almost has to go with one here after trading Davante Adams and Pickens has a huge upside, especially with a QB like Aaron Rodgers who can take advantage of his size with pinpoint accuracy.

23. - Arizona Cardinals - Edge rusher George Karlaftis, Purdue

Some believe Karlaftis is falling out of the first round but this is a logical spot for a team that lost Chandler Jones.

24. - Dallas Cowboys - WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Cowboys want to stay explosive after losing receivers Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson and bringing in a complement to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup with manufactured touch ability could ensure that.

25. - Buffalo Bills - CB Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson

The Bills need a complement to Tre'Davious White and are talented enough to wait on Booth if need be after sports-hernia surgery.

26. - Tennessee Titans - QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

The connection here is that Cincinnati coach Luke Fickel is one of Mike Vrabel's best friends so Tennessee knows everything about Ridder, along with having the time to get Ridder up to speed with some of his mechanical issues.

27. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The Bucs will slide in Wyatt right next to Vita Vea as the replacement for Ndamukong Suh.

28. - Green Bay Packers - S Lewis Cine, Georgia

The Eagles like Cine a lot and he could be in play on a potential trade down but in this exercise, Green Bay will be the safety-needy team taking the plunge.

29. - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson could be the cost-effective replacement for Tyreek Hill in Andy Reid's offense.

30. - Kansas City Chiefs - CB Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Chiefs stay on the outside but go defense with the lengthy Elam.

31. - Cincinnati Bengals - C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

You might as well keep building on the OL for Joe Burrow so add Linderbaum to Alex Cappa and La'el Collins.

32. - Detroit Lions - QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

The Lions need an heir-apparent at QB and sneaking in the fifth-year option as a developmental option hit makes too much sense at 32.

-Potential First-Rounders Falling to Day 2:

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss; OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan; OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Edge rusher David Ojabo, Michigan; Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; DT Travis Jones, UConn; LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

