The Smallest Player on the Field, Boston Scott is a Giants Slayer

The irony of the success the Eagles' 5-6 RB has had against a team named the Giants isn't lost on Scott

PHILADELPHIA – Boston Scott saw the social media memes, the ones of how excited he was when it was learned on Sunday that the New York Giants would be the Eagles’ opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Scott is a Giants killer and has been his entire career, with 10 of his 17 career touchdowns coming against them. He is also 6-2 in his career vs. the Giants, who will play at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (8:15 p.m./FOX).

He wants you to know he enjoyed the memes.

“I’m a meme guy, so I Iove seeing a good meme,” he said on Wednesday. “There’s a couple I laughed at. There were a lot of them. I’ll chuckle here, chuckle there, but people are so creative.

“If it’s genuine, I appreciate it. If you’re joking or mocking, that’s what social media is, so I just try to stay even-keeled with it.”

The 5-6 running back also wants you to know he has no explanation for the success he’s had in his career against New York after he was released by the New Orleans Saints and grabbed up quickly by the Eagles, who signed him to the active roster on Dec. 11, 2018.

Yet another gift from the bayou to Philadelphia, which also acquired from the Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson last summer and landed their first-round pick, No. 10 overall, this spring and their second-round pick in 2024.

Scott, being the spiritual person he is, also wants you to know he appreciates the irony of someone so small having so much success against a team named the Giants.

“I feel God has a sense of humor and why the heck is one of the smallest players having those types of games against a team called the Giants,” he said. “It’s amazing what a little faith will do. We all have Giants in our lives and it’s different for each person.”

Scott has scored two touchdowns in two games against the Giants this season. He had a 3-yard run in a 48-22 win on Dec. 11 then an 8-yard score in the rematch on Jan. 8, a 22-16 Eagles victory.

“It’s playoff football, man, that’s what I’m excited about,” he said. “It’s a blessing to get to this point of the season. We put in a lot of work, and we want it for the guys who have been here for a long time, vets who put the foundation in place.

“So, to get a chance to compete for the pinnacle of NFL football, that’s what really excited me the most. We have a good opponent coming in. It doesn’t really matter who it is. I’m excited because it’s playoff football.”

Scott, 27, has carved out a nice career after the Saints drafted him in the sixth round out of Louisiana Tech in 2018.

Still, it wasn’t smooth sailing from there after being released and signed by Philly.

He was cut by the Eagles at the end of the 2019 training camp and re-signed to their practice squad. Six weeks later, he was added to the active roster, and he hasn’t looked back since.

He has 1,209 yards rushing (4.3 yards per carry average) and 514 yards receiving in 60 games played, all with the Eagles, but will be one of two fistfuls of Eagles who will be free agents at the end of the season.

One last chance perhaps to play the Giants slayer.

“I know I’m not the most talented guy, but I feel like I am skilled,” said Scott. “So, working toward getting reps, repetitions that allow me to elevate my game. Those reps for me are invaluable, it leads to more opportunity.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.