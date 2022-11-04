Top Five Biggest Moments in Eagles Week 9 Win

HOUSTON – Here are five of the most important plays or series’ in the Eagles 29-17 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday night, moving their record to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

1) PICK NO. 5

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson continues to be one of the top playmakers on the defense, and his fifth interception of the season and 25-yard return with it was huge.

The Eagles' offense came out sputtering to start the second half, but CGJ’s pick gave them the lift they needed after he returned it to the Houston 17. On the second play from there, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 17-yard TD pass to take a 21-14 lead, and the Eagles never looked back.

There was nothing routine about the pick.

Davis Mills overthrew his intended target and Gardner-Johnson made a diving catch just inches from the ground before getting up and running. Avonte Maddox did a nice job blocking downfield.

“He's looking at me like, ‘You need to put me on offense,’” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “We got some good wideouts, so I don't know if we're there quite yet.

"But I know he's going to catch it. That's what you fear as an offensive coach…when you make a mistake, a guy can make you pay. We got a bunch of those guys out there. And Chauncey is definitely one of them.”

2) EARLY THIRD-DOWN CONVERSIONS

Already trailing 7-0, the Eagles came out throwing on their first possession and that approach would have backfired except for Hurts completing three passes on three third-and-longs.

Number one: On third-and-6 at the Eagles' 21, Hurts hit Quez Watkins for 23 yards.

Number two: On third-and-8 at the Eagles' 46, Hurts found A.J. Brown for nine yards.

Number three: On third-and-8 at the Texans' 20, Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert for 16.

The fourth third-down conversion of the drive came up short, but Miles Sanders made sure the fourth-down try landed in the end zone with a 2-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.

The 18-play march was the longest in terms of plays since the Eagles used 19 against Washington four years ago.

3) DALLAS GOEDERT DRIVE

Take your pick which was most important.

It was probably the 4-yard TD the tight end made with 11:26 to play in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles some breathing room.

Every catch Goedert made on that drive was big, though, and he made four of his team-high eight on the march covering 7, 17, 10, and 4 yards. He finished with 100 yards, his first 100-yard game since Dec. 21 last year when he had 135 vs. Washington.

4) JAVON HARGRAVE’S SACKS

He had three, but when the chips were down in the second half, the defensive tackle made two big ones.

His first came on the Texans’ ensuing drive after the Eagles went ahead 29-17. Houston reached midfield but Hargrave stopped them there when he burst up the middle to level Mills for a four-yard loss as the clock ticked inside 10 minutes to play.

His second, a 9-yard sack inside the red zone, put Houston in a third-and-19 at the Eagles' 21 and preceded James Bradberry’s third interception of the season with 2:08 to play.

5) HAASON REDDICK PBU

Remember the summertime angst when a big deal was made over Haason Reddick dropping into coverage in certain packages?

Well, he made a pass breakup in coverage inside the red zone on a ball intended for TE Jordan Akins that would’ve been a touchdown had Reddick not batted it away at the last second.

That was followed by Hargrave’s sack and then Bradbery’s interception.

“Looked like they had me for a little, but I fought til the end,” said Reddick. “My initial drop could’ve been better. I opened up too fast and he got inside of me, but I was able to flip my hips fast, and get my head back around, I saw the ball coming, I dove, stuck my hand, and a PBU it was."

